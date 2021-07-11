INSIDE THE FORT, Part III: Hoops Recruiting - Takes, Projected Class, More

We’ll start with the big man news over the weekend — another offer, this one to Ernest Udeh.

Michigan coaches have hit the road and are looking to fill out the 2022 class, get moving on the 2023s. Here’s what we know, including the most likely class, how many the Wolverines will take and more.

Listing himself at 6-foot-10, 230-pounds and with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Udeh Jr. is a mobile, hard playing post player with great positional size and good strength. An above the rim finisher he has decent hands is a high level rebounder and a capable shot blocker with improving offensive skill.

JacketsOnline.com asked Udeh Jr. how is he a better player now than at this point last year.

“At the top would be my confidence and aggression. Everyone is seeing me expand my game and develop my game. Everyone is talking about that. But in reality, I always did what I do now in workouts and in practice. The problem was with me just not being confident enough to do it in a game. So, that’s really the problem that I overcame within the year. That’s for sure, like the biggest thing.

”As far as taking official visits, Udeh Jr. said that he does not plan to take any visits “til the fall.” He added that he is currently wide open and doesn’t have a preference for any school at this point in time.“

After the live period I’ll do all my research and whatnot then narrow down my list. I really haven’t sat down and taken the time to look at my options. I’ll be doing that this upcoming fall.”

More on the 2022 class:

The class started with Dug McDaniel, of course. The point guard has already committed and is playing well — our Clayton Sayfie saw him and caught up with him this weekend. He’ll be the Wolverines’ point guard in this class, and it really was first come, first served ...

