Michigan Basketball: Jett Howard Breakdown, Insider Notes From Elite 32

TheWolverine.com is on hand here in Power Springs, Georgia for the Elite 32 tournament, which is featuring many top recruits from across the country, including 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Michigan shooting guard target Jett Howard, who had a standout game for Nightrydas Elite 17U Friday. Here are some thoughts, takeaways and insider notes from the day.

CLICK HERE to read this update.

RELATED: Michigan Hoops Frosh Surprising: 'People Need To Hold On To Their Hats'

RELATED: Takeaways From Michigan Basketball's Updated Roster Release