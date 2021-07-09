Takeaways From Michigan Basketball's Updated Roster Release
Michigan Wolverines basketball formally announced the addition of Coastal Carolina grad transfer guard DeVante' Jones on Thursday, and released its updated roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. Here are some quick-hitting takeaways from the new roster.
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Two 2022s Michigan Basketball Will Likely Pursue Vigorously
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: On 4-Star Tarris Reed's Visit ...
Michigan Basketball Roster
Click here to view the roster on MGoBlue.com or take a look below.
Newcomer Jersey Numbers
Michigan basketball will have a fresh look this season, with the No. 1 recruiting class, which consists of six players, and one transfer now in town (Caleb Houstan, who is playing for Team Canada in the U19 FIBA World Cup, is the exception). Here are the jersey numbers for every newcomer to the program.
• Kobe Bufkin — 2
• Frankie Collins — 10
• Isaiah Barnes — 11
• Moussa Diabaté — 14
• Caleb Houstan — 22
• Will Tschetter — 42
Notable Heights And Weights
Some notes on heights and weights:
• Freshman forward Terrance Williams II is still 6-foot-7, but he is listed at 230 pounds, down 10 pounds from his listing of 240 last season.
• In a similar — but somewhat opposite — vain, freshman guard Zeb Jackson is up from 180 to 190 pounds, and still stands 6-foot-5. Classmate Jace Howard is also up 10 pounds (from 210 to 220), and so is junior guard Adrien Nunez (also from 210 to 220).
• Heights of the freshmen were revealed when they signed last December, but there is one noticeable difference there. Diabate was listed at 6-foot-10 on signing day, but has grown to 6-foot-11 between then and now. The France native is expected to compete at power forward primarily but also serve as a backup at center, so his new height is a significant development.
Roster Breakdown By Position
Michigan has seven scholarship guards, two guards/forwards, four forwards and one center (freshman Hunter Dickinson).
Two Seniors Using Extra Year Of Eligibility
Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks announced months ago that he'll be exercising his extra year of eligibility — which was a huge development — but now we've also found out that fifth-year senior forward Jaaron Faulds, a walk-on and former Columbia transfer, will also utilize his extra year.
New Athletic Trainer
Former longtime athletic trainer Alex Wong moved on from the Michigan program after six years, and he has been replaced by Chris Williams, who has an impressive resume. An Ohio State graduate who earned his master's degree at North Carolina, Williams has worked as a trainer for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2019-21), Texas Tech (2014-19), Florida State (2012-14) and Kent State (2009-10).
Preferred Walk-On Ian Burns Joins The Squad
Michigan basketball lost several walk-ons last season, and will likely add several before the start of the season. But one who is already with the squad is preferred walk-on Ian Burns, who committed to the Wolverines last August. A 6-6, 200-pounder, Burns did not play his senior prep season due to an ankle injury, but averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior at Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier in 2019-20.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook