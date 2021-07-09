Takeaways From Michigan Basketball's Updated Roster Release

Michigan Wolverines basketball formally announced the addition of Coastal Carolina grad transfer guard DeVante' Jones on Thursday, and released its updated roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. Here are some quick-hitting takeaways from the new roster.

Click here to view the roster on MGoBlue.com or take a look below.

Michigan basketball will have a fresh look this season, with the No. 1 recruiting class, which consists of six players, and one transfer now in town ( Caleb Houstan , who is playing for Team Canada in the U19 FIBA World Cup, is the exception). Here are the jersey numbers for every newcomer to the program.

Some notes on heights and weights:

• Freshman forward Terrance Williams II is still 6-foot-7, but he is listed at 230 pounds, down 10 pounds from his listing of 240 last season.

• In a similar — but somewhat opposite — vain, freshman guard Zeb Jackson is up from 180 to 190 pounds, and still stands 6-foot-5. Classmate Jace Howard is also up 10 pounds (from 210 to 220), and so is junior guard Adrien Nunez (also from 210 to 220).

• Heights of the freshmen were revealed when they signed last December, but there is one noticeable difference there. Diabate was listed at 6-foot-10 on signing day, but has grown to 6-foot-11 between then and now. The France native is expected to compete at power forward primarily but also serve as a backup at center, so his new height is a significant development.