INSIDE THE FORT: What We're Hearing About U-M's Team Heading Into The Game
Here is the latest news on the Michigan Wolverines' football team heading into its showdown with Ohio State, including plenty of information from the Buckeyes' side of things.
We have also included plenty of discussion on head basketball coach Juwan Howard, and the hot start his basketball team is off to.
RELATED: Michigan Hammers Gonzaga, Wins Battle 4 Atlantis
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
READ THE FULL INSIDE THE FORT HERE.
A sample of what's inside…
Starting with football ...
There have been plenty of rumblings about Michigan coaches and the potential carousel in the offseason, and for good reason. Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has emerged as a real threat for the Rutgers job, and at least one offensive coach has been rumored to be looking at NFL jobs (this would be a big loss if true). We’re still digging on that one, but there is some smoke … we should know more this weekend.
All in all, though, this staff has really come together and meshed. Most close to it credit Josh Gattis’ move and hands-on involvement with the offense on the sideline for that, noting the kids love him and his energy. He went through a learning curve earlier in the year, but he’s really come into his own as the leader of the offense.
We’ll say it again, too … Jim Harbaugh has not “hamstrung” him in any way, and Gattis would be the first to admit it. Gattis was all about it when the Wolverines were looking for ways to improve the running game and employed more Ben Mason at fullback, traps, etc., and in some instances, it was his idea.
On ‘The Game … it’s been a big week in the building, and guys are “frothing at the mouth” after last year’s 62-39 shellacking. There’s the obvious comparison to 1969, of course — a year before, Woody Hayes humiliated Michigan by going for two in a 50-14 win “because I couldn’t go for three” — and the Wolverines used that humiliation to their advantage.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook