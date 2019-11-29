TheWolverine

Here is the latest news on the Michigan Wolverines' football team heading into its showdown with Ohio State, including plenty of information from the Buckeyes' side of things.

Starting with football ...

There have been plenty of rumblings about Michigan coaches and the potential carousel in the offseason, and for good reason. Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has emerged as a real threat for the Rutgers job, and at least one offensive coach has been rumored to be looking at NFL jobs (this would be a big loss if true). We’re still digging on that one, but there is some smoke … we should know more this weekend.

All in all, though, this staff has really come together and meshed. Most close to it credit Josh Gattis’ move and hands-on involvement with the offense on the sideline for that, noting the kids love him and his energy. He went through a learning curve earlier in the year, but he’s really come into his own as the leader of the offense.

We’ll say it again, too … Jim Harbaugh has not “hamstrung” him in any way, and Gattis would be the first to admit it. Gattis was all about it when the Wolverines were looking for ways to improve the running game and employed more Ben Mason at fullback, traps, etc., and in some instances, it was his idea.

On ‘The Game … it’s been a big week in the building, and guys are “frothing at the mouth” after last year’s 62-39 shellacking. There’s the obvious comparison to 1969, of course — a year before, Woody Hayes humiliated Michigan by going for two in a 50-14 win “because I couldn’t go for three” — and the Wolverines used that humiliation to their advantage.

READ THE REST HERE.