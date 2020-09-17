After days of reports being slung across the internet that the Big Ten would play football this fall, white smoke finally poured out of the chimney at the Big Ten’s headquarters on Wednesday morning. The conference officially announced that it would resume its football season the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24.

In light of this news, Michigan and every other school in the Big Ten will scramble to get prepared for a nine-game season that will be the strangest of their lives with the players that they have on their roster.

However, not every Big Ten program has the same players on its roster that it did two months ago. Before and after the Big Ten declared on Aug. 11 that it would postpone its football season, players were opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic or to begin training for the 2021 NFL Draft. Michigan had three such players as of Tuesday, and according to Athlon Sports, 18 other Big Ten players had announced that they would opt out of the 2020 football season as of Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, that list grew on Wednesday.

The list should continue to grow in the coming weeks, but so far, Michigan has been one of the Big Ten teams most impacted by opt-outs.