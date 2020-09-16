Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey, Nico Collins Done at U-M
Michigan football fans received good news and bad news Wednesday. While the Big Ten has opted to restart the season Oct. 23 and 24, the Wolverines will be shorthanded by the loss of senior wide receiver Nico Collins.
Collins has signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, SI.com's Albert Breer reported, joining redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas on U-M's "will not play list." In addition, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, long expected to be the frontrunner to take over for Shea Patterson, will also opt out of this season and reportedly seek a transfer.
McCaffrey will graduate from U-M this year and have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, who by all accounts had made a move this fall to the top of the depth chart, enters as the likely starter. He recently tweeted at some of his remaining receivers to apparently let them know he was ready.
Wassuh 👀👀👀👀 @gilesjackson__ @MikeSainristil @Ronnieb_8— Joe milton #5 (@Qbjayy7) September 16, 2020
McCaffrey and his parents were among those who led the 'we want to play' protest in Ann Arbor two weeks ago.
“The decision all came out and it seemed, from our point of view, a little shady,” McCaffrey said. “We didn’t hear anything. We were getting our information from twitter, and we’re the ones it’s directly affecting, unfortunately. We just feel as if the decision was made by a bunch of people it didn’t directly affect.
“I think [Schlissel] could change a lot. I think a lot of those guys mean well, but don’t really know how important this is to us. The fact that we’ve worked so hard our entire lives … a lot of us have waited for four years now for an opportunity to play this season. To have that stripped from us is very personal.”
He'll now seek opportunity somewhere else.
