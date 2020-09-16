Michigan football fans received good news and bad news Wednesday. While the Big Ten has opted to restart the season Oct. 23 and 24, the Wolverines will be shorthanded by the loss of senior wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins has signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, SI.com's Albert Breer reported, joining redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas on U-M's "will not play list." In addition, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, long expected to be the frontrunner to take over for Shea Patterson, will also opt out of this season and reportedly seek a transfer. RELATED: Harbaugh, Schlissel & Others React To The Return Of Big Ten Football RELATED: Big Ten Football to Return Oct. 23-24

Michigan Wolverines senior wide receiver Nico Collins has signed with an agent. (Brandon Brown)

McCaffrey will graduate from U-M this year and have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, who by all accounts had made a move this fall to the top of the depth chart, enters as the likely starter. He recently tweeted at some of his remaining receivers to apparently let them know he was ready.

