{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 17:51:21 -0600') }} basketball

Instant Recap: Michigan 69, Rutgers 63

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up an impressive 69-63 victory over a 16-5 Rutgers squad this afternoon in Madison Square Garden.

Here's how it all unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game is at home on Tuesday night against Ohio State. (USA Today Sports Images)

First Half

Senior center Jon Teske made two free throws to get Michigan on the board today at 19:22, and a short hook shot from sophomore forward Brandon Johns trimmed Rutgers’ lead to 9-7 lead at 16:15.

Johns’ hot shooting continued when he connected on a corner three with 14:50 remaining in the half to cut the Scarlet Knights’ edge to 12-10, and then he drained another one on Michigan’s next possession to put his club up 13-12.

The three-point parade continued when junior guard Eli Brooks connected on a trifecta at 12:56 to put Michigan up 16-12, and Rutgers was mired in a 1-of-8 stretch.

The Maize and Blue’s lead sat at 16-12 at the under-12 timeout, and the Wolverines were 4-of-7 from deep at that point and in the midst of a 9-0 run.

Johns made his third three of the half with 9:16 to go to put U-M up 20-14, and he had 12 points at that juncture.

The Wolverines held a 22-14 lead at the under-8 timeout, and a free throw from senior guard Zavier Simpson stretched the lead to 27-17 with 5:20 left.

U-M held a 29-23 advantage at the under-four timeout, and extended it to 32-25 on a corner three from Brooks with 3:07 left.

Rutgers cut it to 33-32 with one minute left, however, before Michigan took the momentum into the locker room.

Redshirt junior center Austin Davis missed a free throw with one second left in the half, but Johns tipped in the miss as the clock expired to give the Wolverines a 37-34 lead at the break.

Second Half

Rutgers went up 38-37 at the 17:37 mark of the second half, marking its first lead since 12-10.

Michigan took the lead back, however, at 15:32 when Teske made a lay in and had a chance at an and-1, but missed the free throw.

The Wolverines gave themselves some breathing room again following a massive dunk from Johns and then two free throws from Teske on the following possession with 14:16 left, to put the squad back up 43-38.

Simpson extended the margin back to eight (48-40) on a driving layup with 12:35 remaining, and the Maize and Blue held a 52-44 lead at the under-12 timeout following a Teske three-pointer.

Michigan took its biggest lead (56-44) with 10:17 left on an and-1 from Wagner, and it was ballooned to 14 (60-46) following a two-handed slam by Teske.

The Scarlet Knights then went on an 8-0 run to trim the edge to 60-54 with 6:25 left, but Brooks killed their momentum when he connected on a three to push the margin back to 63-54.

U-M's offense then went cold and allowed Rutgers to cut the margin to 63-58 at 2:48 following a careless turnover by Simpson that led to an easy lay-in from Rutgers.

Redshirt junior guard Jacob Young hit a midrange jumper with 25 seconds left to trim the lead to 63-60, before Simpson drained two clutch free throws to make it 65-60.

Junior guard Geo Baker poured in a triple with 16 seconds left to cut it to 65-63, but Wagner followed it up with two clutch free throws to make it 67-63 with 14 seconds remaining.

Simpson tacked on two more from the charity stripe with only five seconds left to seal the 69-63 win.

---

