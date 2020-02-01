The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up an impressive 69-63 victory over a 16-5 Rutgers squad this afternoon in Madison Square Garden.

Senior center Jon Teske made two free throws to get Michigan on the board today at 19:22, and a short hook shot from sophomore forward Brandon Johns trimmed Rutgers’ lead to 9-7 lead at 16:15.

Johns’ hot shooting continued when he connected on a corner three with 14:50 remaining in the half to cut the Scarlet Knights’ edge to 12-10, and then he drained another one on Michigan’s next possession to put his club up 13-12.

The three-point parade continued when junior guard Eli Brooks connected on a trifecta at 12:56 to put Michigan up 16-12, and Rutgers was mired in a 1-of-8 stretch.

The Maize and Blue’s lead sat at 16-12 at the under-12 timeout, and the Wolverines were 4-of-7 from deep at that point and in the midst of a 9-0 run.

Johns made his third three of the half with 9:16 to go to put U-M up 20-14, and he had 12 points at that juncture.

The Wolverines held a 22-14 lead at the under-8 timeout, and a free throw from senior guard Zavier Simpson stretched the lead to 27-17 with 5:20 left.

U-M held a 29-23 advantage at the under-four timeout, and extended it to 32-25 on a corner three from Brooks with 3:07 left.

Rutgers cut it to 33-32 with one minute left, however, before Michigan took the momentum into the locker room.

Redshirt junior center Austin Davis missed a free throw with one second left in the half, but Johns tipped in the miss as the clock expired to give the Wolverines a 37-34 lead at the break.