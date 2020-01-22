News More News
Instant Recap: Michigan Falls To Penn State, 72-63

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Penn State defeated the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team tonight, 72-63, at Crisler Center.

Here's how the entire contest unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next host Illinois on Saturday at noon.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next host Illinois on Saturday at noon. (AP Images)

First Half

Senior guard Zavier Simpson got the Wolverines on the board first tonight with a driving layup at 19:02, knotting the game up at 2-2.

The Nittany Lions grabbed a 9-2 lead less than two minutes into the contest, however, forcing the Maize and Blue to call a timeout.

Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens had already poured in seven of his club's first nine points at that juncture.

A hook shot by senior center Jon Teske at 16:49 cut the margin to 9-6, and that's where things stood at the under-16 media timeout.

An and-1 by PSU fifth-year senior center Mike Watkins increased Penn State's lead to 12-6, though, and sophomore forward Brandon Johns converted a lay-in in traffic on the other end to make it 12-8.

Junior guard Eli Brooks drained a triple at 13:54 to trim PSU's lead to 15-11, and the junior then beat the entire Penn State defense down the court for an easy layup following a Nittany Lion miss to make it 15-13.

Michigan's impressive run continued when a driving layup by Simpson tied the game at 15-all with 12:36 remaining in the half, and redshirt junior center Austin Davis gave the team its first lead (17-15) with a layup at 11:55. Brooks assisted on the play.

U-M held a 19-15 lead at the under-12 timeout, and was enjoying an 11-0 run at that point.

The Nittany Lions took the lead back, however, when sophomore guard Myreon Jones hit a deep two to put his club up 23-21 with 8:37 remaining in the half, and then nailed a corner three on PSU's next possession to make it 26-21.

The margin was increased to nine (30-21) following a dunk by junior center John Harrar in transition, and the Nittany Lions held a 30-23 lead at the under-4 timeout following a 14-2 run.

The Maize and Blue were shooting a dismal 1-of-9 from three at that point, with Brooks' aforementioned triple being the only connection.

A much-needed three-pointer from Johns with 2:36 to go cut the deficit to 30-26, but Jones then went on a 5-0 run of his own to stretch his club's advantage right back to 35-26.

Johns also converted a reverse layup with just 55 seconds remaining in the half to make the score 35-28, and Penn State took a 37-28 lead into the break following a missed floater by Simpson to end the half.

Second Half

Penn State opened the second half on a 7-3 run to grab its biggest lead of the night (44-31) with 17:15 remaining, with U-M's only bucket during that span being a triple by Simpson at 18:18.

The Wolverines received a much-needed break when PSU guard Seth Lundy was called for an intentional foul, and freshman guard Franz Wagner subsequently drained both free throws to cut the deficit to 44-33.

Brooks was then fouled on a three on Michigan's next possession at 16:18, and connected on two of the free throws to cut PSU's lead to 44-35, and that's where things stood at the under-16 timeout.

The Wolverines went on a 6-0 run with all six points coming at the charity stripe to make the score 44-37, before a hook shot by Simpson made it 44-39 with 13:40 remaining in the game.

Penn State took some of the momentum back, however, when Jones drained a three to stretch PSU's lead back to nine (49-40), before sophomore guard David DeJulius connected on two free throws to trim the margin back to seven (49-42).

A triple by Penn State's Curtis Jones at 11:30 put the Nittany Lions up 52-42, though a Brooks and-1 on the other end once again sliced it to 52-45.

A 6-0 PSU run took a lot of the air building, as it held a 58-45 edge at the under-8 timeout.

U-M was shooting a dismal 33 percent for the game at that point and only 17 percent from downtown.

Wagner finally drilled a triple with 6:49 remaining to make it 60-48 (was 1-of-6 from deep at that point), and a Simpson hook shot with 5:09 remaining cut the deficit to 10 (62-52).

The crowd erupted when a Simpson three-pointer with 3:44 to go made the score 62-57, but PSU crushed U-M's hopes with a quick 5-0 run to go back up 67-57, all but ending the game.

The struggles from deep continued as Teske missed one with 13 seconds left, dropping the club's stat line from three to 5-of-28.

Johns threw down a dunk with 3.8 seconds left, cementing the final score of 72-63.

---

{{ article.author_name }}