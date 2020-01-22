Senior guard Zavier Simpson got the Wolverines on the board first tonight with a driving layup at 19:02, knotting the game up at 2-2.

The Nittany Lions grabbed a 9-2 lead less than two minutes into the contest, however, forcing the Maize and Blue to call a timeout.

Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens had already poured in seven of his club's first nine points at that juncture.

A hook shot by senior center Jon Teske at 16:49 cut the margin to 9-6, and that's where things stood at the under-16 media timeout.

An and-1 by PSU fifth-year senior center Mike Watkins increased Penn State's lead to 12-6, though, and sophomore forward Brandon Johns converted a lay-in in traffic on the other end to make it 12-8.

Junior guard Eli Brooks drained a triple at 13:54 to trim PSU's lead to 15-11, and the junior then beat the entire Penn State defense down the court for an easy layup following a Nittany Lion miss to make it 15-13.

Michigan's impressive run continued when a driving layup by Simpson tied the game at 15-all with 12:36 remaining in the half, and redshirt junior center Austin Davis gave the team its first lead (17-15) with a layup at 11:55. Brooks assisted on the play.

U-M held a 19-15 lead at the under-12 timeout, and was enjoying an 11-0 run at that point.

The Nittany Lions took the lead back, however, when sophomore guard Myreon Jones hit a deep two to put his club up 23-21 with 8:37 remaining in the half, and then nailed a corner three on PSU's next possession to make it 26-21.

The margin was increased to nine (30-21) following a dunk by junior center John Harrar in transition, and the Nittany Lions held a 30-23 lead at the under-4 timeout following a 14-2 run.

The Maize and Blue were shooting a dismal 1-of-9 from three at that point, with Brooks' aforementioned triple being the only connection.

A much-needed three-pointer from Johns with 2:36 to go cut the deficit to 30-26, but Jones then went on a 5-0 run of his own to stretch his club's advantage right back to 35-26.

Johns also converted a reverse layup with just 55 seconds remaining in the half to make the score 35-28, and Penn State took a 37-28 lead into the break following a missed floater by Simpson to end the half.