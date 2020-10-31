Miss any of today's game? We have a complete recap of how the Michigan Wolverines football's game against Michigan State unfolded this afternoon.

The two teams then traded punts, before the Spartans ran out the clock to end the second quarter.

The Wolverines settled for a 23-yard field goal by fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin as a result, trimming MSU's lead to 14-10 with 2:49 to go in the half.

Michigan drove deep into Spartan territory late in the second quarter, but saw their drive halted when head coach Jim Harbaugh got creative offensively. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins threw a third down pass near the goal line to wide open tight end Carter Selzer in the end zone, but the ball was tipped and fell incomplete.

Michigan State reclaimed the lead at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter, when Lombardi hit redshirt junior running back Connor Heyward on a short two-yard pass to put MSU up 14-7.

The score was the first of Corum's career.

Michigan answered immediately, however, with an eight-play, 60-yard drive of its own that culminated with an eight-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Blake Corum at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter.

Michigan State struck first today, with redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi hitting freshman receiver Ricky White on a 30-yard touchdown pass at the 10:57 mark, with the Spartans taking a 7-0 lead as a result.

Michigan started the second half with the ball, but went three-and-out on its opening drive.

The Spartans, on the other hand, extended their lead on their initial series of the third quarter, cashing in with a 27-yard field goal by fifth-year senior kicker Matt Coghlin at the 12:26 mark to make the score 17-10.

The Wolverines had an answer though, driving 75 yards in 11 plays and capping things off with Corum's second touchdown of the day — a scoring plunge from one yard out to knot the game at 17-17.

Corum's touchdown occurred with eight minutes left in the third frame.

Michigan State had an answer as well, stringing together a drive that was capped off with Coghlin's second field goal of the day, this time from 51 yards out to go up 20-17 at the 4:23 mark of the third quarter.

The Maize and Blue's offensive struggles continued on their next possession, with U-M punting and pinning MSU at their own two-yard line with 2:15 left in the quarter.

The Spartans had a chance to extend their lead early in the fourth quarter when Coghlin attempted a 40-yard field goal, but it was slightly off to the left.

His miss kept Michigan State's lead at 20-17.

Michigan wasn't able to capitalize though, with its drive stalling yet again and punting with 9:56 left in the game.

MSU then drove 92 yards and capped its series off with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Heyward with 5:11 left, going up 27-17 at that point and all but sealing the deal.

Michigan then put together a touchdown drive, but it unfortunately took 4:34 off the clock. It was capped off with a two-yard touchdown run by Haskins with just 36 seconds left to make the score 27-24.

It was all for naught, however, as MSU recovered Michigan's ensuing onside kick and ended the game by running the clock out, converting a fourth-and-two along the way.