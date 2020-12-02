The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Ball State in impressive fashion this evening at Crisler Center, 84-65. The game served as a nice bounce back effort from Sunday's underwhelming overtime win over Oakland.

It was the Franz Wagner show to start the game tonight at Crisler Center, with the 6-9 sophomore guard getting the scoring started for the Wolverines with two free throws at the 18:40 mark.

A lay in at 18:11 from him put Michigan on top 4-2, before he extended the lead to 9-2 on an and-1 at 17:15. Wagner was responsible for seven of the Maize and Blue's first nine points tonight.

U-M held an 11-6 lead at the under-16 timeout and were a shooting hot 67 percent from the field. Last week's hero, freshman center Hunter Dickinson, checked in for the first time at 14:44, and immediately made a turn around lay-in look easy over a triple team to put his team up 15-6.

Michigan's lead sat at 17-8 at the under-12 media timeout, with Wagner residing as the team's leading scorer (seven) and rebounder (four) at that point. U-M really started to pour it on when fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith made a baseline jumper at 10:47 to put the team up 21-8, marking its biggest lead at the time.

Two free throws from freshman guard Zeb Jackson then made it 23-8. U-M's edge sat at 27-13 at the under-8 timeout, with eight different Wolverines having scored at least two points at the juncture.

Senior forward Isaiah Livers drained a three-pointer (U-M's first of the game) with 6:13 left in the half to extend Michigan's advantage to 32-14, before Dickinson scooped up a miss and laid it in on the team's next possession to give the Wolverines their biggest lead up to that point at 34-14.

Ball State called a timeout as a result. The Cardinals quickly responded, however, with an 8-0 run of their own, trimming U-M's margin to just 34-22 at the under-4 timeout. A Smith runner in the lane at 3:28 made it 36-24, ending a 10-0 Ball State run.

Michigan, as a whole, ended the half horribly though, allowing the Cardinals to cut its lead to 40-33 with just 38 seconds remaining, forcing head coach Juwan Howard to call a timeout.

That's where the score stood at halftime, with Ball State outscoring the Wolverines 19-6 during the final 5:39 of the half.