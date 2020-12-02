Instant Recap: Michigan Takes Down Ball State, 84-65, At Crisler Center
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Ball State in impressive fashion this evening at Crisler Center, 84-65. The game served as a nice bounce back effort from Sunday's underwhelming overtime win over Oakland.
Here's how tonight's entire contest unfolded:
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Talks Lessons From Oakland Game, More
RELATED: Ten Michigan Hoops Questions To Be Answered Going Forward
First Half
It was the Franz Wagner show to start the game tonight at Crisler Center, with the 6-9 sophomore guard getting the scoring started for the Wolverines with two free throws at the 18:40 mark.
A lay in at 18:11 from him put Michigan on top 4-2, before he extended the lead to 9-2 on an and-1 at 17:15. Wagner was responsible for seven of the Maize and Blue's first nine points tonight.
U-M held an 11-6 lead at the under-16 timeout and were a shooting hot 67 percent from the field. Last week's hero, freshman center Hunter Dickinson, checked in for the first time at 14:44, and immediately made a turn around lay-in look easy over a triple team to put his team up 15-6.
Michigan's lead sat at 17-8 at the under-12 media timeout, with Wagner residing as the team's leading scorer (seven) and rebounder (four) at that point. U-M really started to pour it on when fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith made a baseline jumper at 10:47 to put the team up 21-8, marking its biggest lead at the time.
Two free throws from freshman guard Zeb Jackson then made it 23-8. U-M's edge sat at 27-13 at the under-8 timeout, with eight different Wolverines having scored at least two points at the juncture.
Senior forward Isaiah Livers drained a three-pointer (U-M's first of the game) with 6:13 left in the half to extend Michigan's advantage to 32-14, before Dickinson scooped up a miss and laid it in on the team's next possession to give the Wolverines their biggest lead up to that point at 34-14.
Ball State called a timeout as a result. The Cardinals quickly responded, however, with an 8-0 run of their own, trimming U-M's margin to just 34-22 at the under-4 timeout. A Smith runner in the lane at 3:28 made it 36-24, ending a 10-0 Ball State run.
Michigan, as a whole, ended the half horribly though, allowing the Cardinals to cut its lead to 40-33 with just 38 seconds remaining, forcing head coach Juwan Howard to call a timeout.
That's where the score stood at halftime, with Ball State outscoring the Wolverines 19-6 during the final 5:39 of the half.
Second Half
Michigan came out of the locker room more focused and with more intensity, giving itself some breathing room right off the bat. Two Wagner free throws put the club up 44-35 at 18:45, before a layup in transition from the sophomore then made it 46-35.
Senior guard Eli Brooks knocked down a three from the left wing at the 16:15 mark to put U-M up 53-39, giving Michigan just its second triple of the game. Smith assisted on the play.
Wagner then drained a corner trifecta of his own to give Michigan a 56-42 edge, with Smith once again assisting on the play. That's where the score sat at the under-16 timeout.
Dickinson cleaned up a Wolverine miss at 13:35 for an easy lay-in (a theme that is becoming quite common with him) to put his squad on top 60-44, giving him eight points and seven boards.
The lead was once again stretched back to 19 (67-48) when senior guard Chaundee Brown drilled a three-pointer from the left wing with 12 minutes left in the game. Livers assisted on the shot.
Livers gave the club its biggest lead of the night when he threw down a monstrous two-handed slam with 9:27 to go, making the score 71-48 and forcing Ball State to call a timeout.
The dunk gave him a team-high 17 points and signified a 9-0 run for the Maize and Blue. Michigan held a 73-51 advantage at the under-8 timeout, shooting a scorching 61 percent from the floor at that point.
Livers continued his outstanding night with two free throws with 6:04 left in the game, putting the Maize and Blue up 76-53 and giving the senior a team-high 19 points. U-M had the game well in hand at the under-4 timeout, holding a comfortable 79-58 edge.
Four different players were in double figures at that point — Livers (21), Wagner (14), and Smith and Dickinson (10 each). Howard then emptied the Michigan bench with 2:39 left in the game and the Wolverines leading 81-59.
The backups finished off the 84-65 victory, with Livers finishing as the team's leading scorer with 21 points. U-M shot 56 percent overall for the game, while holding Ball State to just 39 percent.
Michigan will next host Central Florida Sunday at 4 PM ET.
