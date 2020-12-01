 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Ten Michigan Hoops Questions To Be Answered Going Forward
Ten Michigan Hoops Questions To Be Answered Going Forward

Jeff Schiller (MHoops1 on The Fort) checks in with ten questions that Michigan Wolverines basketball is facing after two games and that will be answered as the season plays out.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 2-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 2-0 start. (AP Images)

