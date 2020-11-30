U-M didn't fall far in the polls today, however. It only dropped one spot to No. 26, with Richmond serving as the beneficiary of Michigan's drop (went from unranked to No. 19 following a 12-point win at Kentucky yesterday).

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell out of today's Associated Press top 25, despite its 2-0 start on the year. The Maize and Blue took down Bowling Green Wednesday and entered last night's game against Oakland ranked No. 25 nationally, but picked up a lackluster 81-71 overtime win over a Grizzlies squad who had been 0-3 coming in.

The Big Ten now has six teams inside the AP top 25, with Iowa checking in at No. 3, Wisconsin at No. 4, Illinois at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 8, Ohio State at No. 23 and Rutgers at No. 24.

The league owns three of the top five ranked teams in the nation, and four of the top eight. The Wolverines will play each of the aforementioned clubs at least once this season, when conference play kicks off with a home showdown Dec. 13 against Penn State.

U-M will be tested significantly before league action tips off, however, most notably in the forms of UCF Dec. 6 and North Carolina State Dec. 9. Fortunately for the Wolverines, both games will take place at Crisler Center.



A home matchup with Ball State occurs prior to those two games though, with the Cardinals invading Ann Arbor Wednesday night. As for the rest of the nation's top teams, Gonzaga unsurprisingly remained No. 1 following its 2-0 start (which included a Thanksgiving win over Kansas), while Baylor stayed at No. 2.