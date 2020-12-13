ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball took on the Penn State Nittany Lions Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center, and held serve, winning 62-58 to begin the Big Ten season.

First Half

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson made his first career start with fifth-year senior Austin Davis out indefinitely due to a leg injury. Dickinson made his mark early, assisting on the first points of the game, dishing inside to senior forward Isaiah Livers for an easy bunny. He followed that up with a hook shot two-pointer of his own to give the Wolverines an early 4-0 lead.

Penn State senior forward John Harrar got the Nittany Lions on the board with a three-point play, drawing a Dickinson foul and finishing at the rim to make it 4-3 Michigan.

Five-straight points, including a corner three-pointer by fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith gave the Wolverines a 9-3 lead, which was the score at the under-16 media timeout. Michigan hit four of its first seven shots, while holding Penn State to just 1-of-6 early and forcing three turnovers.

Two free throws from Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks, followed by a runner from the right side a few possessions later gave the Wolverines a 13-6 lead, its largest of the afternoon to that point, with just over 10 minutes to play.

Penn State made just 3 of its first 15 shot attempts and turned it over four times through the game's first 10 minutes.

Two-straight buckets by Dickinson extended the Maize and Blue's edge to 19-12 with just over eight minutes to play until the break. Penn State's Izaiah Brockington hit two free throws, but the next time down, it was Dickinson again finishing at the rim with an and-one. He had nine points on 4-of-6 from the field and gave Michigan a 22-14 lead.

Michigan owned a 24-14 lead with 6:41 left in the half, but Penn State battled back with five straight points, highlighted by a tough three from junior guard Myreon Jones.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard burned a timeout with five minutes to go and a 24-19 lead. Right out of the huddle, Howard dialed up Brooks, who nailed a corner three to make it 27-19. The next time down, Smith hit junior forward Brandon Johns for an open triple from the same corner. Johns got it to go and gave the Wolverines a 30-19 edge — their largest of the afternoon to that point — with 3:45 left in the half.

A 6-0 Penn State run made it 36-27 Michigan with under a minute to play. That was the score at the half.

At the break, Michigan was shooting 52 percent from the field and 56 percent from long range, while Penn State connected on only 30 percent of its shots. Michigan had seven turnovers, with the Nittany Lions capitalizing and scoring eight points off of giveaways.