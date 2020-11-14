Instant Recap: Wisconsin Takes Down Michigan, 49-11
The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost to Wisconsin tonight by a final score of 49-11. Miss any of the game? Below is how the entire matchup unfolded.
First Half
It was a rough start for Michigan tonight, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton throwing an interception on the Wolverines' first offensive play of the game. His pass hit fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks in the face, with the veteran letting it bounce off his head and into the arms of Badger safety Scott Nelson at the U-M 33-yard line.
It took Wisconsin just four plays to cash in, with redshirt sophomore running back Nakia Watson finding the end zone from two yards out at the 9:28 mark of the first quarter. The score put the Badgers up 7-0.
Milton then threw another interception on U-M's second drive of the night, this time to Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, who picked it off at Michigan's 45-yard line and returned it all the way to its 14-yard line.
It didn't take long for the Badgers to capitalize, with redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz hitting fullback Mason Stokke in the end zone from a yard out at the 6:08 mark of the opening frame to put his team up 14-0.
Wisconsin's lead was stretched to 21-0 just six seconds into the second quarter when Stokke ran the ball in from a yard out, capping off a nine-play, 60-yard drive. Michigan had one yard of offense at this point and went three-and-out on its ensuing drive.
The Badgers' lead ballooned to 28-0 at the 10:07 mark of the quarter, when Watson scored on a carry from 10 yards out to cap off a six-play, 74-yard series. Michigan finally strung a drive of its own together and advanced all the way down to UW's one-yard line, but Milton was stopped a yard short on fourth-and-goal when he tried to run it in.
The fourth down stop occurred with 4:34 remaining in the half. The Maize and Blue defense forced a Wisconsin punt on the Badgers' next possession, before U-M's offense took over at its own 17-yard line with 57 seconds left in the half.
The Wolverines advanced to their own 31-yard line, before the clock ran out and the two teams headed to the locker room.
Second Half
Michigan finally got on the board on the opening drive of the second half, with fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin nailing a 46-yard field goal at the 12:52 mark. Nordin's kick cut the Badgers' lead to 28-3.
Wisconsin took the momentum back late in the third quarter though when Mertz hit redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
The play extended UW's edge to 35-3. U-M got some momentum of its own when head coach Jim Harbaugh put redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara into the game over Milton late in the third quarter.
McNamara promptly marched the team 75 yards down the field in four plays, capping things off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil. The redshirt freshman then found sophomore wideout Giles Jackson in the end zone on the ensuing two-point conversion to make the score 35-11.
Wisconsin stretched its lead right back to 42-11 early in the fourth quarter though, when senior receiver Danny Davis scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown. Davis' run finished a 14-play, 75-yard drive.
A 23-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Jalen Berger extended things to 49-11 with 7:34 left in the game, and the Wolverines had all but mailed it in at that point.
U-M then proceeded to go three-and-out on offense, before the Badgers mercifully ran out the clock and ended the game.
