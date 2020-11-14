The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost to Wisconsin tonight by a final score of 49-11. Miss any of the game? Below is how the entire matchup unfolded.

It was a rough start for Michigan tonight, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton throwing an interception on the Wolverines' first offensive play of the game. His pass hit fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks in the face, with the veteran letting it bounce off his head and into the arms of Badger safety Scott Nelson at the U-M 33-yard line.

It took Wisconsin just four plays to cash in, with redshirt sophomore running back Nakia Watson finding the end zone from two yards out at the 9:28 mark of the first quarter. The score put the Badgers up 7-0.

Milton then threw another interception on U-M's second drive of the night, this time to Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, who picked it off at Michigan's 45-yard line and returned it all the way to its 14-yard line.

It didn't take long for the Badgers to capitalize, with redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz hitting fullback Mason Stokke in the end zone from a yard out at the 6:08 mark of the opening frame to put his team up 14-0.

Wisconsin's lead was stretched to 21-0 just six seconds into the second quarter when Stokke ran the ball in from a yard out, capping off a nine-play, 60-yard drive. Michigan had one yard of offense at this point and went three-and-out on its ensuing drive.

The Badgers' lead ballooned to 28-0 at the 10:07 mark of the quarter, when Watson scored on a carry from 10 yards out to cap off a six-play, 74-yard series. Michigan finally strung a drive of its own together and advanced all the way down to UW's one-yard line, but Milton was stopped a yard short on fourth-and-goal when he tried to run it in.

The fourth down stop occurred with 4:34 remaining in the half. The Maize and Blue defense forced a Wisconsin punt on the Badgers' next possession, before U-M's offense took over at its own 17-yard line with 57 seconds left in the half.

The Wolverines advanced to their own 31-yard line, before the clock ran out and the two teams headed to the locker room.