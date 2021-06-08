Into The Blue: Inside A Recruiting Visit At Michigan; Scoop From Elite 11
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.
Read this week's edition below.
Inside A Michigan Recruiting Visit
*** With the dead period officially in the review mirror, recruiting has taken center stage this June. The Wolverines are coming off their first big summer official visit weekend and have also hosted several key targets for unofficial visits. Now, visit schedules can vary based on officials, special days like last week's Detroit Day, etc. But Michigan and its new recruiting department have a schedule outline for things that they want to accomplish with prospects before they leave campus. Here is a breakdown of that.
