Kiper pegged center Cesar Ruiz as the No. 32 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in a mock draft he released yesterday , despite the fact that most had viewed the center as anywhere from a second to fourth round pick ever since he declared early.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper is arguably the best in the business at what he does, and raised a few eyebrows yesterday when he projected a Michigan Wolverines football player to go in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

"I really like Ruiz's film from last season, and I have a higher grade on him now than I did on the 2019 class' top center Garrett Bradbury [of the Minnesota Vikings] last year," Kiper wrote.

"It's just tough to project where centers will land because few teams actually need them.

"Ruiz, who also started a few games at guard in college, is an outstanding pass-blocker. The Chiefs could upgrade at center over Austin Reiter or put Ruiz at guard in place of veteran Stefen Wisniewski, who is a free agent.

"Both had tough games in the Super Bowl win against a spectacular 49ers defensive line.

"Edge-rusher and cornerback are other possibilities here."

Kiper wasn't the only NFL draft predictor who projected Ruiz to go in the first round this April, however, with Dane Brugler of The Athletic forecasting the former U-M center to go in nearly an identical spot.

Brugler projected Ruiz to come off the board at No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

"[San Francisco center] Weston Richburg is coming off a torn patellar tendon," he began.

"[Center] Ben Garland and [guard] Mike Person performed above expectations in 2019, but both turn 32 years old this offseason and the 49ers could look to get younger and healthier on the interior.

"Ruiz is an athletic mover with experience at both center and guard."