The latter is expected to choose between Michigan and Arizona State in the coming weeks, while the former will decide if he wants to return to Ann Arbor for his senior season or leave early for the NBA draft.

Fans of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team have been introduced in recent weeks to what could be an exciting reality next season — a Maize and Blue roster that contains both forward Isaiah Livers and Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher on it.

If the dominoes fall in Michigan's favor and both Livers and Christopher are Wolverines next season (which is a very real possibility), it would give head coach Juwan Howard arguably the Big Ten's most talented starting five.

Throw rising sophomore guard Franz Wagner into the mix, along with either junior-to-be David DeJulius or rising senior Eli Brooks at point guard, and a center (rising junior Colin Castleton, rising fifth-year senior Austin Davis and freshman-to-be Hunter Dickinson seem to be the top candidates), and it's difficult to find an opposing Big Ten starting five that tops the Maize and Blue's.

It's also important to note, however, that rosters all around the conference are currently in flux, most notably in regards to players leaving early for the NBA draft.

Though more underclassmen around the league are bound to transfer and declare early for the draft in the coming months, we have projected what we expect each Big Ten starting lineup to look like come November.

We have not made any outlandish predictions around the league, but instead have made a few informed guesses on the players we expect to leave early.

With that in mind, we have projected Michigan's starting lineup to look like this come next season's opener (with the assumption that Christopher and Livers will both be on the team):

• Eli Brooks (senior)

• Josh Christopher (freshman)

• Franz Wagner (sophomore)

• Isaiah Livers (senior)

• Austin Davis (fifth-year senior)

Below are the 13 other projected starting lineups around the conference, with Michigan's appearing to be either on par or better than all of them.