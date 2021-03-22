The NCAA Tournament's second round has been very good to the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program over the last decade, having served as a springboard to bigger and better things more often than not. U-M has won its last five games in the NCAA Tournament's second round, a stretch that dates back to a 78-53 beatdown of VCU in 2013. The last time the Maize and Blue lost their Round of 32 game was in 2011, when John Beilein's No. 8-seeded Wolverines took No. 1-seeded Duke to the final possession in a heartbreaking 73-71 loss.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team knocked off Houston at the buzzer, 64-63, in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. (AP Images)

If you're a high seed (like Michigan is this year, at No. 1), the second round oftentimes presents a tricky matchup against a lower-seeded Power Conference squad hungry for an upset. If you're the lower-seeded club, however, the round is a beautiful opportunity to pull off a monumental upset against one of the Tournament's top seeds. Michigan has been on both ends of the spectrum in recent years. As a No. 1 seed, U-M is currently the "hunted" but played the role of the "hunter" in 2017, for example, when it was a No. 7 seed and knocked off Rick Pitino's No. 2-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the second round. Will Wade's LSU Tigers are playing the role of the "hunter" tonight, hoping to taking down a Michigan program that has done an excellent job of avoiding significant upsets in the Big Dance in recent history.

