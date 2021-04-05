ESPN analyst Todd McShay appeared on a conference call this morning to discuss a wide variety of topics pertaining to the April 29 through May 1 NFL Draft. McShay went in depth on two Michigan Wolverines football players during the call, providing his own personal thoughts on defensive end Kwity Paye and wideout Nico Collins. Paye is unanimously viewed as a first-round pick by experts, but despite possessing immense physical traits, the same can't be said for Collins. Plenty of projections have the receiver being selected in the middle rounds, but McShay made it clear the Birmingham, Ala., native is being undervalued.

Michigan Wolverines football's Nico Collins reeled in 729 receiving yards in 2019. (AP Images)

“I’ve always liked this guy," he began, referring to Collins. "I did a couple Michigan games two years ago as the sideline analyst [and got to see him in person]. He didn’t have great quarterback play and wasn’t always utilized properly. "He can get down the field and accelerate so quickly for a receiver with his size. Collins is big and fast — he’s not a great route runner in terms of getting in and out of breaks, but as a vertical route runner, can stretch the field and put a lot of pressure on defenses.

"I’ve talked to some teams who have him as a Day 3 pick, but I think he belongs somewhere in that third-round range, and maybe even second. You just don’t get many guys who are 6-4 and over 200 pounds who can run in the low 4.4s [in the 40-yard dash]. "The way he accelerates so quickly is what separates him from some of the other bigger receivers in this class. Collins gets to top speed in a hurry and tracks the ball vertically very well. "He sees it, knows when to turn his head and can adjust to it because of how good his body control is.”

One of the primary complaints surrounding Michigan's offense over the last decade has been the lack of NFL-level skill position players, with wide receiver obviously fitting that description. The Maize and Blue program used to see wideouts hear their names called within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft on a frequent basis all throughout the Gary Moeller (1990-94) and Lloyd Carr (1995-07) eras, but saw that trend come to a screeching halt following Carr's retirement in 2007. From 1990 through 2008, eight different Michigan wide receivers came off the board within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, including four first-round picks during that span (Desmond Howard in 1992, Derrick Alexander in 1994, David Terrell in 2001 and Braylon Edwards in 2005). Since then, only two U-M wideouts have gone within the first three stanzas — Devin Funchess in the second round in 2015 and Amara Darboh in the third round in 2017.

Michigan Wolverines football's Amani Toomer played with the New York Giants from 1996-2008. (AP Images)

Michigan Receivers who Have Gone Within the First 3 Rounds of the NFL Draft Since 1990 Year Receiver Round (Overall Pick) Team 2017 Amara Darboh 3rd (106th) Seattle Seahawks 2015 Devin Funchess 2nd (41st) Carolina Panthers 2008 Mario Manningham 3rd (95th) New York Giants 2005 Braylon Edwards 1st (3rd) Cleveland Browns 2002 Marquise Walker 3rd (86th) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2001 David Terrell 1st (8th) Chicago Bears 1996 Amani Toomer 2nd (34th) New York Giants 1994 Derrick Alexander 1st (29th) Cleveland Browns 1992 Desmond Howard 1st (4th) Washington Redskins 1990 Greg McMurtry 3rd (80th) New England Patriots

McShay Expects Paye to be the "First or Second Edge Rusher" off the Board

Most projections have Paye coming off the board in the 10-20 range in this year's draft, with very few prognosticators expecting him to still be remaining once the late 20s roll around. Although McShay didn't give a specific destination on where he expects Paye to land, it was clear he was on board with the aforementioned notion.