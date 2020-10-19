The Michigan Wolverines’ football defensive line brings back three of its four starters from a year ago, and is expected to be a better unit as a whole in 2020 than it was in 2019. The Maize and Blue’s front seven got gashed in its final two games against Ohio State and Alabama, allowing a combined six scores on the ground and both clubs to average at least 5.1 yards per carry. With senior defensive end Kwity Paye, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp all a year older and sophomore Chris Hinton expected to be stout as a new starter, U-M’s front four should undoubtedly be improved from the 2019 unit we saw.

Michigan Wolverines football DT Carlo Kemp came to U-M as a four-star linebacker. (Lon Horwedel)

“Every year since I’ve been here, one of the biggest concerns that would get talked about has been the defensive line,” Kemp told reporters today. “We’d hear it, but never paid too close attention to it. "It’s important to have a good d-line because that’s where it all starts. It helps the team in more ways than one when you take care of the run and get pressure on the quarterback. "It helps take pressure off the linebackers and defensive backs. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh has so much praise for the d-line right now because of two d-ends I’m thankful to play with in Aidan and Kwity. “They’re bookends of not just the d-line, but probably of the whole team. It’s their attitude and the way they attack everything they do — it’s why they’re leaders on the team and why we’d follow them into battle. “They set the standard for us.” Paye, Hutchinson and Kemp are all proven commodities and have each produced at a high level before, leaving Hinton as the lone primarily inexperienced player along the defensive front. A five-star out of high school in 2019 recruiting class, Hinton gained valuable playing time late last season when he received at least 21 snaps in each of Michigan’s final three games. “He came in as a freshman and saw a lot of time, which is uncommon,” Kemp recalled. “It’s about strength, size, speed and IQ, and he put all those things together. You start to realize how special of a talent and character he is. "Believing you can go out there and make an impact is one of the biggest things you deal with when you’re younger. Chris did that last year, and now it’s about taking his game to the next level. "He’s done that every single day here at practice.” Another defensive tackle who will be crucial to the interior’s success — albeit as a likely backup — in 2020 is redshirt junior Donovan Jeter. The Beaver Falls, Pa., native looked like he was going to be a steady part of the rotation last season when he played 43 snaps in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin, but received more than eight in just one game after that.

