"Inside, [redshirt junior] Chuck Filiaga has really made a lot of strides. He's really playing extremely well. He'll be in there for us at guard along with [redshirt junior right guard] Andrew Stueber, who had an ACL last year in camp but did a great job rehabbing ... been very good and consistent. Andrew Vastardis is the starting center.

"I feel very good," Harbaugh said. "Big, a lot of length and really good athleticism. The two tackles are both experienced guys, [redshirt sophomores] Ryan Hayes and Jalen Mayfield. [Redshirt frosh] Karsen Barnhart, I also consider him a starter, as well.

The offensive line is set and has outstanding depth, including what Harbaugh considers three starters at tackle for two positions.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh likes his team heading into the season, especially its "oneness." The Wolverines open at Minnesota Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC) with a number of positions having been settled, but some still open.

"We're excited about our offensive line. It's been jelling, coming together. It's been a good process. I'm excited to see them let it rip, too."

Vastardis has been one of the pleasant surprises of camp. The fifth-year senior acted and prepared like the job was his the second the season was over.

"He's just been terrific," Harbaugh said. "He's a 'Go Blue' guy all the way. He's an intense trainer, loves to lift, practice ... he likes football a lot.

"... He's done a great job since he's been here, and now his opportunity has come. He has grabbed on to it. I've been extremely thrilled with him."

At receiver, Harbaugh said senior Nico Collins isn't participating in practice and is not currently on the team. He kept the door open by saying, "I don't have a crystal ball if he will change his mind or not," but it's gotten late at this point to believe he'll return.

Harbaugh does like his corps, regardless.

"They have been really good, and a lot of them ... a lot of good receivers," he said. "One of the really good things about our offensive growth has been the receiving group, their ability to get separation, increase separation and catch, make contested catches. "[Junior] Ronnie Bell, [sophomore] Mike Sainristil, [freshman] Roman Wilson, [sophomore] Giles Jackson ... [sophomore] Cornelius Johnson is doing extremely well. [Senior] Jake McCurry, [freshman] AJ Henning, [senior] Nate Schoenle. I feel good about all of them."

Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton is "showing a lot of great things," Harbaugh said, and is running with the ones as the guy who will get them the ball. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara has also made a lot of strides behind him and gotten a lot of reps.

"[McNamara] has closed all gaps, as well, is playing extremely well," Harbaugh said. "Joe has really good command of the offense. He's showing a real savviness and also a lot of talent. It's been really good between the receivers and Joe and Cade. It's fun watching them.

"They're excited to play with each other, and the tight ends, as well. This is a team aspect ... the guys having each other's back, just the oneness of the team. It's a big thrill to be around. I like a lot of our players, I think they really like us, like me, their teammates. It's a fun team to coach."

Milton has the big arm, but he's taken the time to learn how to throw passes with touch and proper elevation to make it easier on his receivers.

"He's made it a catchable ball, if you can picture that," Harbaugh said. "There's great dialogue between the receivers, tight ends and backs. He's done a great job in that regard, and a lot of others.

"He's definitely done a great job preparing mentally, practicing extremely well in all phases of quarterback play. He's ready to play a game."

At corner, redshirt sophomore Gemon Green is "doing an excellent job" opposite redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray, while fellow redshirt sophomore Sammy Faustin has moved from safety and also done a great job, Harbaugh added. Redshirt freshmen DJ Turner and Jalen Perry are also in the mix, he added.

Finally, the kicking competitions remain open. Fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin and junior Jake Moody are competing and neck-and-neck, as are punters Will Hart, a fifth-year senior, and redshirt junior Brad Robbins.

NOTES

• Harbaugh said he hasn't thought about the fact he's the only Power Five coach whose contract doesn't go beyond next year.

"There are bigger fish to fry," he said.

Asked what he'd tell recruits who wondered, he simply said, "Go Blue!"

• Minnesota coach PJ Fleck wouldn't give numbers on his players with COVID other than to say, "it's not 65." Harbaugh said none of his players would miss the game with COVID, though there's still daily testing to be done.

"It definitely can happen to anybody," he said. "Anybody can get it. We're being virus strong, sticking together and trying to do as much as we can to keep ourselves safe and healthy, others as well. That's been a huge priority for us really back since March."