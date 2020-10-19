Coach Jim Harbaugh's sixth Michigan Wolverines football team enters the season No. 18 in the AP poll and a slight favorite on the road at Minnesota. U-M has several question marks, but so do the Golden Gophers.

Here are 10 questions we have heading into the Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC) opener.

1. Who will start at cornerback, and how good will this group be? It's one of the keys to the season, and this is a group with a lot to prove. We like redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray, particularly as an instinctive player and run supporter, but can he cover? And who is his complement on the other side?

Redshirt sophomores Sammy Faustin and Gemon Green, redshirt freshmen DJ Turner and Jalen Perry are working here, and freshmen Andre Seldon and Eamonn Dennis are also getting a look. But we have no idea what to expect from this bunch given how much man coverage is expected from them.

2. If the corners struggle, how does defensive coordinator Don Brown adjust? Brown noted recently U-M was 51 percent zone to 49 man last year, dispelling the myth that Michigan was "only" man-to-man. They need sophomore Dax Hill at safety — there's not much depth there — so is more zone in the cards?

