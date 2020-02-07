He returned for the club’s Jan. 25 loss to Illinois, but re-injured himself during the game and has yet to return to the court.

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team’s downward spiral began when junior forward Isaiah Livers got hurt in the Dec. 21 win over Presbyterian, with his health being an endless topic of discussion in the month and a half since.

“Once that tipped ball goes [and I’m back on the court], I won’t be thinking about it anymore. Sliding and guarding people wasn’t that bad against Illinois, so I’m hoping for the same result once I return.”

“There’s no microtears or anything tragically bad with this injury; it’s more of a hip flexor. I’m actually thankful it wasn’t something worse.

“It was the [same injury], though I’d use the word tweak. [I haven’t played since the Illinois loss] because of the running, cutting and jumping aspects that I’m still working on.

“It wasn’t as bad as the first time,” he revealed. “It’s more about strengthening it this time. It’s been smooth sailing for me and is definitely trending up.

Speculation has swirled ever since whether or not the injury he suffered against the Illini was the same one he had dealt with in the month leading up to it, and he addressed those questions this afternoon at Crisler Center.

It was evident Livers had re-injured himself against the Illini, based on the way he came down on a dunk attempt and instantly grabbed the groin area that had been ailing him.

The look on his face on the bench soon after demonstrated the frustration and emotion he was dealing with in the wake of a second setback so soon after returning to game action.

“I said ‘Dang it, man. Dang it. Dang it,’” he recalled today when asked what his initial reaction was. “I tried to go to our practice facility to run up and down, but couldn’t.

“I would’ve been a liability out there. I told [head] Coach [Juwan] Howard I have the best arm on the team, so let me throw the ball in [on the final play of the afternoon].

“I tried to throw a good pass but Butterfinger Franz [freshman guard Franz Wagner] dropped it. I don’t think he would’ve had enough time to turn and shoot anyway.”

Both Howard and the Michigan players have raved about Livers’ leadership during the time he’s been out, citing how he’s basically like another coach on the bench.

Howard recently revealed that Livers has grown as a person and as a leader during these tough times, and that the maturation he’s developed has been evident.

“I’ve been in a lot of film with the coaches and have been observing what I’ll be able to do once I get back,” the junior explained.

“I’ve been trying to give them feedback as much as possible, and relay it to myself once I’m back out there. Coach Howard said right away he was going to keep me in the loop, as if I were still playing.

“You miss your teammates and can get depressed when you’re not with your team, so Coach Howard has done a great job helping me through this.”

The million dollar question is now simple — will Livers see the court against hated rival Michigan State in tomorrow’s massive showdown at Crisler Center?

“I hope so,” he said. “I’m working with A-Dub [associate athletic trainer Alex Wong] and am leaning toward getting back on the court soon.

“You never know though since it’s still a day-to-day injury. I’m hoping to [practice today].”