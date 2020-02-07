Video: Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Gives Lengthy Update On His Status
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and junior forward Isaiah Livers each met with the media today to preview tomorrow's rivalry showdown with MSU.
Livers also went in depth on the injury he suffered in January's loss to Illinois, while providing a lengthy update on his status and whether or not we can expect to see him tomorrow.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
