The win was Michigan’s first in West Lafayette since 2014 (though they had only played there three times since), and further exemplified the reenergized mindset and mentality the Wolverines are playing with, especially on the road.

After starting the year 0-5 on the road, the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team has done a complete 180. They have since won their last four road contests, beginning with a 79-68 triumph at Nebraska on Jan. 28 and then capping things off with an impressive 71-63 victory yesterday at Purdue.

Road contests were met with immense struggles and oftentimes mentally weak moments for the Maize and Blue early in the year, and have yielded the opposite results over the last month.

“It’s laughable looking back at that,” junior forward Isaiah Livers said after yesterday’s victory when asked about U-M’s road struggles earlier in the year.

“We had a meeting and I said we’ll look back and laugh at this. We’re a much more mature team now and so connected; we like to be around each other off the court, and that’s a real great team.

“If we keep that up, we’ll be good.”

“We’ve done a better job of talking every possession, and that goes a long way to getting stops,” freshman guard Franz Wagner added.

A lack of communication on defense had been an issue for the club throughout the month of January, with both sophomore forward Brandon Johns and junior guard Eli Brooks admitting it was one of the contributing factors that led to a discouraging 72-63 home loss to Penn State on Jan. 22.

Head coach Juwan Howard was also baffled by the lack of communication amongst his players after that game.

The defensive efforts have been lights out over the Wolverines’ last seven games in particular, however, with five of the seven opponents having shot 39.7 percent or worse.

“Our defense has been great and connected, on the road and at home,” Livers exclaimed. “We’re making sure we’re talking every possession — we don’t need Coach Howard to hold up a sign every time for us to talk.