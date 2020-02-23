The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23
Michigan on TV:
What: Michigan @ Michigan State
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Franz Wagner scored a career-high 22 points and the Wolverines earn their fifth straight win. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/JOPa3ffPex— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2020
7 of 8, @umichbball?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2020
It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RSaRCqSziR
Exactly four weeks ago, Michigan was 2-6 in Big Ten play.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2020
Today? 9-7. pic.twitter.com/SC7anu4KcE
Five-straight! Recapping today’s road win ⬇️#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/gKR428sCNs— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2020
.@umichbball keeps tacking on the wins. 🔥— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 22, 2020
Make that 🖐 in a row for the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/hbVce5jq3q
With today's win at Purdue, Michigan moves up to No. 12 in Kenpom, and is top-20 in both offensive (19th) and defensive (16th) efficiency.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 22, 2020
This ain't just a hot streak. Michigan is a really good team by just about every metric.
Michigan has won 5 games in a row and 7 of its last 8.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 22, 2020
According to T-Rank, Michigan has been the best team in the country from the Feb. 8 win over MSU until this point. pic.twitter.com/Ch5EZX0oEE
Juwan Howard: "Our guys have the mindset that numbers don’t matter. The only number that matters is winning. ... Our guys are so locked in on playing the game the right way, sharing the game, being unselfish."— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 22, 2020
Michigan is now 13-4 with Isaiah Livers in the lineup and 5-5 when he is not.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2020
Wolverines look like a Sweet 16 team at full strength.
Dominate Purdue from tip to finish at Mackey Arena.
Phil Martelli: “In the Bahamas, we looked like an offensive team. Now, I think we look like a winning team.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 22, 2020
Phil Martelli lauds Juwan Howard: “The first statement to (the team) in July was that under this system, they were going to learn to share the game. And that’s what we do.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 22, 2020
"… This team now has complete trust in the way they’re being taught, the way they’re being asked to play.”
Juwan Howard on Eli Brooks’ nose injury: “He’s still handsome.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 22, 2020
Michigan's Isaiah Livers (ankle) will be a game-time decision for today's game against Purdue, per a school spokesman.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2020
IT'S GAMEDAY!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 22, 2020
🆚: at Purdue
📍: West Lafayette, Ind.
🏟: Mackey Arena
📊: https://t.co/DGViseNaNv
📺: https://t.co/aLNKozkDMY
📻: https://t.co/7lbWJSayzd#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YZmdgktfgm
GAME DAY!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 22, 2020
Michigan takes on Purdue today at Mackey Arena.
⏰ 2 PM
📺 ESPN
📍West Lafayette, Ind.
Live Game Thread: https://t.co/WpkgTRg62o pic.twitter.com/RokbKZOazZ
Michigan has won 4 straight entering today’s matchup with Purdue.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) February 22, 2020
The Boilermakers have been inconsistent, but when they’re on, they can play as well as anyone in the country.
Talk to you at 1:30 on @LearfieldAudio. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fyRE191Tzy
Zavier Simpson was CLUTCH when Michigan played Purdue in January.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 22, 2020
In the double-OT win, 14 of his 22 points were scored after there was one minute left in regulation.
🔥 pic.twitter.com/qYDqPoLJ38
It will be back before you know it... pic.twitter.com/5YZK4DHjI0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 22, 2020
Coach Harbaugh with A’s prospect SS Nick Allen the pride of our son Ryan’s alma matter in SD the Francis Parker School. pic.twitter.com/sSVlIBJ6uw— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 22, 2020
On a “road trip” with Jim, posing here with Nick Leto, Royals’ AZ Football Ops guy & proud CMU grad! Thanks for the hospitality Nick! pic.twitter.com/kA2BbSQ4Kb— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 22, 2020
Former Michigan DB Channing Stribling with the INT! https://t.co/nN55EA6xuG— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) February 22, 2020
B8: Two-sport freshman Joey Velazquez @JoeyV242 singles sharply in his first collegiate at bat #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ubQAvLb3zp— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 22, 2020
🎙HAIL! 🎶 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/BfUGMPSPVE— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 22, 2020
Day✌️🏻— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 22, 2020
Game✌️🏻
Time to even the series.#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team154 pic.twitter.com/QQuT9q2OzH
It was a tough start to our time in Florida, but here's a look back at some of the highlights from Game One.#GoBlue #Team154 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/OrDqyaPLYG— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 22, 2020
A final here from Yost: pic.twitter.com/MICUDm40Zy— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
Michigan honors its seven-member senior class and two grad students at the conclusion of tonight's game#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KlSVONnbY4— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
A psychology major and a tremendous leader for on and off the ice, congrats to our captain Will Lockwood! pic.twitter.com/0gB2NedDXV— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
4️⃣ years of bringing the sauce 🍝 congrats to economics major Nick Pastujov on his Michigan career! pic.twitter.com/KtvnoFeeUH— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
Thank you to goalie 🥅 and movement science major Hayden Lavigne for 4️⃣ great seasons in the Maize and Blue! pic.twitter.com/mDOOQ6Y99t— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
Congrats to forward Jacob Hayhurst on a great season in the Maize and Blue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/TEjgCQba2P— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
Congrats to Swedish forward and psych major Adam Winborg on his four years as a Wolverine! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/n1Zo2Bnpwv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
It's Game Day! Michigan looks to split the series with Notre Dame today on Senior Day!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
🆚 Notre Dame
📍Ann Arbor
🏟Yost Ice Arena
⌚️4 PM
🎟 https://t.co/EmvErIUpx4
📺 BTN
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMDqd7
💻 https://t.co/3wNKBKsqJc
🔈 https://t.co/wHCGknmngT#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/HbaDRMCi9g
🆃🅾🅳🅰🆈#GoBlue #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/nj8NvYSLCy— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
Wolverines Need to Catch Fire Again on Senior Night Against Irishhttps://t.co/QCSSCKms1n pic.twitter.com/97z9gyfTMj— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
40 years ago today... https://t.co/bk0wLQVphB— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 22, 2020
Four-star RB Brandon Campbell (@2021BC) has been making plays all day @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/RBNZTaHLuu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 23, 2020
Rising 2021 WR and Michigan target Makai Cope (@makaicope) gets in the end zone again #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/l1UKTt1dxE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 22, 2020
Elite 2022 RB and Michigan target Raleek Brown (@raleek2) can go 0-60 in a blink of an eye @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pyRpoTwX6s— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 22, 2020
#LSU commit Bryce Anderson (@BryceAnderson_1) with the INT. Michigan offered last week. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/bu6pmqJRiK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 23, 2020
Kaitlyn Mead's four goals lead @UMichWLAX to home-opening WIN over Louisville! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OIpBVUE5gO— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 22, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers' Return, Franz Wagner's Play Sparks 71-63 win at Purdue
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Take Another big Step Forward
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Victory at Purdue
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Juwan Howard, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner on win at Purdue
• Brian Neubert, GoldandBlack.com: Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's Loss to Michigan
---
