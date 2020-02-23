News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV:

What: Michigan @ Michigan State

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Our guys have the mindset that numbers don’t matter. The only number that matters is winning. ... Our guys are so locked in on playing the game the right way, sharing the game, being unselfish."
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard following the 71-63 win at Purdue.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers' Return, Franz Wagner's Play Sparks 71-63 win at Purdue

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines Take Another big Step Forward

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Victory at Purdue

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Juwan Howard, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner on win at Purdue

• Brian Neubert, GoldandBlack.com: Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's Loss to Michigan

---

