Miami Heat forward and former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was the surprise of the NBA season, helping lead his team to the NBA Finals. Robinson's path to the basketball's biggest stage was unconventional, originally starting out at Division-III power Williams College before transferring to Michigan and proving he belonged with the big boys. If there were to be a redraft the 2018 NBA Draft, Robinson would likely be a lottery pick. But at the time, he wasn't selected at all, having to prove himself in the Summer League and the G-League before earning a shot in Miami. Robinson finished the 2019-20 regular season shooting the deep ball at a 44.6 percent clip, a mark good enough for fourth in the entire league. As a starter for the fifth-seeded Heat, Robinson had a rollercoaster of a postseason, showing he's one of the game's best shooters in some games and disappearing at times in others. He made a huge impact in the Finals, despite falling short in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson averaged 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the series, while shooting under his usual average from three-point range (34.2 percent). But his finest moment came in game five, when Miami needed a victory to stay alive. In the 111-108 triumph to keep the team's season going, the New Hampshire native went off for 26 points, shooting 7-for-13 from long range. RELATED: Juwan Howard Building ‘Crazy Good’ Relationship With 5-Star Jaden Bradley RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan Senior Forward Isaiah Livers Talks Season, More

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers with Duncan Robinson in 2018. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Perhaps the biggest proof that Robinson has transformed himself from being an intriguing shooter into a high-level player were the words of Heat superstar guard Jimmy Butler following the win. "Duncan's Duncan," Butler said in a postgame interview on ABC. "Those are the games that we expect him to have. He's so confident; he's going to continually do it, and he's going to be the reason that we win the next one." Butler wasn't surprised. In fact, he said that's what he expects out of Robinson. Those who played with him in Ann Arbor feel the same way. "To see him do that in the playoffs, I’m sure guys who played with him or even knew him, knew what he was capable of," Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers said on a Zoom call this week. "And when he was doing that, it was just like, ‘Dang, this looks like open gym Duncan.’ That’s what I had to guard my freshman year — all that running around and shooting over me. Coming from high school, you don’t play a lot of guys that do that. So it was just like, ‘Ah yeah Duncan’s in that mode. He’s trying to get a ring. He’s locked in.'"

Isaiah Livers and Duncan Robinson both played major roles on the 2018 Michigan Wolverines basketball team. (USA TODAY Sports Images)