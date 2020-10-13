 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: One Last Dance For Isaiah Livers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 10:52:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Senior Forward Isaiah Livers Talks Season, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers talks the upcoming season and more ...

RELATED: The Newcomers Have Already Impressed

RELATED: Martelli, Howard a Great Match

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers returned for his senior year to win a title.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers returned for his senior year to win a title. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}