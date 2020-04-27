He came off the board when the Kansas City Chiefs called his name in the fifth round, however, standing as Michigan’s fifth highest player (of 10) to go. The 2019 season was Danna’s lone campaign at Michigan, with the Detroit native having spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Central Michigan.

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna wasn’t expected to get drafted heading into this past weekend, with his name seldom appearing in mock drafts over the past several weeks.

He only earned the starting nod in one of the 13 games he appeared in with the Maize and Blue, racking up 38 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks on the year.

“I learned a lot about technique and fundamentals my one year at Michigan,” Danna told reporters in a conference call after being selected. “I mastered it at a certain point, so that year was very beneficial for me and I wouldn’t change it for anything.

"First things first — I have a lot of faith, and to be in this position takes a lot of faith. I respond to adversity, like not being able to have a pro day or receive an invitation to the combine.

"All of that played a huge role in who I am, and I wouldn’t want to be in any other position. I had to put all my chips on the table and it’s a blessing to be in my position right now.

"Not being invited to the combine played a great deal of why I do what I do. I put a lot of work and time into my craft, so it was just fuel and I used it to my advantage.”

The fact that Danna didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL combine in late February/early March didn’t necessarily come as a surprise, with linebacker Jordan Glasgow standing as the only other Wolverine of the school’s 13 draftable players who didn’t receive one either.

Danna did, however, compete in the postseason East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla., in mid-January, seeing 30 defensive snaps and grabbing half a sack during the contest.