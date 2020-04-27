It's 'A Dream Come True' For Danna To Team Up With The Chiefs' Frank Clark
Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna wasn’t expected to get drafted heading into this past weekend, with his name seldom appearing in mock drafts over the past several weeks.
He came off the board when the Kansas City Chiefs called his name in the fifth round, however, standing as Michigan’s fifth highest player (of 10) to go. The 2019 season was Danna’s lone campaign at Michigan, with the Detroit native having spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Central Michigan.
RELATED: Jack and Jim Harbaugh: 'You're Going to Love Ben Bredeson'
He only earned the starting nod in one of the 13 games he appeared in with the Maize and Blue, racking up 38 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks on the year.
“I learned a lot about technique and fundamentals my one year at Michigan,” Danna told reporters in a conference call after being selected. “I mastered it at a certain point, so that year was very beneficial for me and I wouldn’t change it for anything.
"First things first — I have a lot of faith, and to be in this position takes a lot of faith. I respond to adversity, like not being able to have a pro day or receive an invitation to the combine.
"All of that played a huge role in who I am, and I wouldn’t want to be in any other position. I had to put all my chips on the table and it’s a blessing to be in my position right now.
"Not being invited to the combine played a great deal of why I do what I do. I put a lot of work and time into my craft, so it was just fuel and I used it to my advantage.”
The fact that Danna didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL combine in late February/early March didn’t necessarily come as a surprise, with linebacker Jordan Glasgow standing as the only other Wolverine of the school’s 13 draftable players who didn’t receive one either.
Danna did, however, compete in the postseason East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla., in mid-January, seeing 30 defensive snaps and grabbing half a sack during the contest.
“That East-West Shrine Bowl was huge and played a big part into the position I’m in now,” he explained. “I knew I had to have a really good week and knew what was all at stake.
“I had to show up and I feel like I did what I had to do and took care of business the right way. It paid off.”
Danna will be competing for playing time along the defensive front next season for the reigning Super Bowl champions, at a defensive end position that has already seen one former Wolverine turn into a pass rushing menace in Frank Clark.
Clark played an integral part in the Chiefs’ run to the championship this past season by racking up five sacks in three postseason games, including an incredible three-sack performance in Kansas City’s thrilling 51-31 victory over Houston on Jan. 12.
“You can’t beat it — playing with Frank Clark and [safety] Tyrann Mathieu,” Danna exclaimed. “Those are premier football players, and it’s a blessing to be this in position and I can’t wait to hit the field with them.
“I’ve always watched Frank, so to actually play with him is a dream come true. I’ll bring versatility — being able to pass rush or drop back in coverage if I have to. I’m a hard-nosed player and bring physicality to the field every time I step on it; it’s ‘first things first’ for me.
"I’m happy to be here and am at a loss for words.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook