*** Let’s start off with Rivals250 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas outside linebacker Dallas Turner. I did a separate insider on him, which you can check out here. As far as his recruitment goes, my confidence has gone up just a tad from the 30 percent chance I gave the Wolverines a few weeks ago. Now, I still feel like Alabama and Georgia are the teams to beat. From talking to those around Florida, it still seems like he’s leaning towards inking with one of those two programs.

*** Michigan presents Turner an opportunity to do something different. Today was my first time meeting Turner, and he’s a really impressive kid. He’s the only one that came up and shook my hand before the workout started and introduced himself even though he needed no introduction. I think Turner would be a great culture fit, and he’s also a strong academic kid as well. Like I mentioned in the insider, Michigan offers the best of both worlds for Turner. He’s simply going to have to make the decision on taking the education side seriously or playing for a factory.