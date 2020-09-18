ITF EXTRA: Breaking News On Jalen Mayfield
A source has informed The Wolverine that Michigan redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield will return to play for the Wolverines this upcoming season, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft and signing with an agent.
Here's the latest in this ITF EXTRA.
RELATED: Michigan Football Audio: Talking Nico Collins, Dylan McCaffrey Departures
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook