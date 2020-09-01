 Michigan Wolverines Football: Is A Fall Schedule Still Possible For the Big Ten?
ITF EXTRA: Is Fall Football REALLY Still Possible? Here's the latest ...

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Dan Patrick tweeted today that Big Ten football could return Oct. 10 if safety protocols are passed. Here's what we've picked up ...

ITF EXTRA: Is Fall Big Ten Football Really Possible?

Manuel On A.D.'s Financial Loss

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has been advocating for fall football since summer.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has been advocating for fall football since summer. (Per Kjeldsen)

{{ article.author_name }}