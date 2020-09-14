 TheWolverine - ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Big Ten Plans, RB Depth & More
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 14:40:42 -0500') }} football Edit

ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Big Ten Plans, RB Depth & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Big Ten was reportedly headed toward an Oct. 17 start, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, and several reports had all teams participating. Then Dan Patrick threw some cold water on the optimism with his report this morning that Michigan, Michigan State and Maryland might opt out, its presidents willing to sit even if the conference got the required nine votes from presidents/chancellors to continue.

Here's what we've picked up ...

ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Big Ten Plans, RB Depth & More

****

Michigan Wolverines football could return as soon as October 17.
Michigan Wolverines football could return as soon as October 17.

