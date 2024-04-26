It was one of the worst kept secrets of the NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings wanted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Many expected the Vikings to trade up to #5 to select McCarthy, but when the Giants showed their cards in pursuit of Drake Maye, the Vikings called their bluff. With the Denver Broncos lacking draft capital, Minnesota was able to sit and wait, eventually jumping to 10 to prevent Denver from doing so and making the call to McCarthy.

The Vikings knew they wanted McCarthy, and he wanted them. According to McCarthy, every QB identified Minnesota as the ideal landing spot.

“Every quarterback in the class that I interacted with wanted to go to Minnesota,” McCarthy said.

His former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, was happy McCarthy's wish came to fruition.

“That’s where he wanted to go. That’s where he had his heart set. I’m just so happy for him,” said Harbaugh. “I love him like a son. I was praying and pulling for it to work out the way he wanted it to work out, and the stars aligned.”

Why wouldn't McCarthy want to go to Minnesota? Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is seen as a QB guru. O'Connell is a bright football mind from the Sean McVay coaching tree. His system is perfect for JJ, especially with their play-action usage. The two appear to have a close bond already.

The Vikings offense already has the weapons for McCarthy to thrive. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, and it's fair to see McCarthy has never had a receiver with his skill set. Jordan Addison is a speedy receiver who can find empty space for a scrambling JJ. TJ Hockenson, the big body tight end safety blanket. Minnesota added Aaron Jones to its backfield this offseason, a bruising back that can also catch the ball out of the backfield.

McCarthy, a Midwest kid who grew up in Illinois and played his college ball, will fit right into the community of Minneapolis. The fact he is a former hockey player will surely win over some folks in the hockey crazed state of Minnesota as well.

And, in a fun twist, the lifelong Bears fan will now play for a rival. This is nothing new for McCarthy, who grew up a Buckeyes fan and ultimately chose the rival Wolverines after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day misled McCarthy and took a commitment from Kyle McCord.

McCarthy won't manufacture a chip on his shoulder for the Chicago Bears taking Caleb Williams over him in this NFL Draft. He's happy to be in Minnesota. But at Michigan, he knew he wanted to beat Ohio State and make them regret not taking him. McCarthy went undefeated against the Buckeyes. Beating the Bears will likely mean a little something extra to him.

How successful McCarthy and the Vikings will ultimately be, we don't know. No one does. There is no science to drafting franchise quarterbacks in the NFL. But we know those that tend to succeed do so because of more than athletic ability. They succeed because they fit a franchise and vice versa. They have an incredible relationship with their head coach and their teammates. They are leaders. They tend to be excellent in the mental piece of the game as much as physical. On paper, JJ and the Vikings appear to check all the boxes.

One thing is for sure, it's just a matter of time until Minnesota falls in love with McCarthy, just like Michigan did.