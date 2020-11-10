Former Michigan Wolverines football and current New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers stole headlines among Maize and Blue players in the NFL this past weekend, finishing with six tackles and a late interception that helped seal his club's 23-20 win over Washington. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on the other hand, struggled mightily on Sunday night, tossing three interceptions in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Complete updates on every former Michigan player in the NFL are below.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers played at U-M from 2014-16. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Played four offensive snaps and three special teams play in Green Bay's 34-17 win at San Francisco on Thursday night, marking his season debut … The Packers signed him as a free agent on Oct. 26.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 22 of his 38 throws for 209 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in 6-3 Tampa Bay's 38-3 loss to the Saints … Brady is completing 65.3 percent of his passes in 2020 for 2,398 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions … His 20 scoring tosses are the fourth most in the NFL and his 2,398 yards rank sixth.

Last night was just the 3rd time in 333 career starts where Tom Brady had 0 TDs and 3+ INTs. For reference, Drew Brees has done that 8 times in 298 career starts. — Tom Brady Facts (@TB_Facts) November 9, 2020

After tonight's win, the Saints became the first division rival to sweep Tom Brady in his entire career. pic.twitter.com/qV5ZdDEaRb — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 9, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Played one special teams snap in Baltimore's 24-10 win at Indianapolis … Bredeson has appeared in three of the 6-2 Ravens' eight clashes in a backup role.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury on Nov. 3, and missed 3-5 Denver's 34-27 loss to Atlanta as a result … Butt has started one of the five games he's played in (missed three with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Played just one defensive snap in Kansas City's 33-31 win over the Panthers before suffering a right leg fracture … He is expected to miss significant time … Charlton has appeared in seven outings (no starts, and has missed two with a knee injury), logging seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Taco Charlton is out for a while with an ankle fracture. Just how long is not yet known. #Chiefs https://t.co/zy8TOJfRlV — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) November 10, 2020

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched two tackles in the Chiefs' 33-31 victory over Carolina … Clark has earned the starting nod in all nine showdowns, posting up 20 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Frank Clark's 3 pressures really spearheaded KC's lead



1) Incredible dip under tackle after coverage drop

2) Outside stutter into power, tries icepick, gets around for sack

3) Stutter, hides behind Wharton, gives space to spear, and pressure on stunt pic.twitter.com/d1lTBhQJiE — Nate Christensen (@natech32) November 10, 2020

After the #Chiefs beat the Panthers on Sunday, Frank Clark said he’d like having a more versatile role in the team’s defense (via @Arrowheadphones): https://t.co/3UvTqoKeOQ — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 9, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started at center and played every offensive snap in the 5-3 Cardinals' 34-31 setback against Miami … Cole has begun all six tilts he's appeared in, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Racked up a lone tackle off the bench in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers … Danna has competed in six affairs as a backup (missed three with a hamstring injury), recording nine tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Good pressure from Charvarius Ward and Mike Danna there. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 8, 2020

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 6-2 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Registered two stops in a backup role in the Packers' 34-17 victory over San Francisco on Thursday night … Gary has started one of the seven clashes he has competed in (missed one with an ankle injury), tallying 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 3-5 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons Sept. 5.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Has been on 8-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all eight contests, but has yet to see playing time this season.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Placed on the coronavirus list Oct. 31, and missed the club's 34-27 loss to Atlanta this weekend as a result … Prior to the setback, Glasgow had started all six of Denver's games at right guard and had been on the field for every offensive snap the team had taken.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Totaled one tackle while receiving 75 percent of the Colts' special teams snaps in their 24-10 setback against the Ravens … Glasgow has earned playing time on special teams in all eight of 5-3 Indianapolis' outings, accumulating six tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New England Patriots

Was signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Nov. 4, after residing on the Houston Texans' practice squad prior to that … Glasgow has not competed in a showdown this year with either team.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles enjoyed a bye week … Graham has been a starter in all eight of 3-4-1 Philadelphia's tilts, compiling 25 tackles, seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery … He leads the team in sacks and TFLs … Graham's seven quarterback takedowns are tied for the fourth most in the NFL, while his nine tackles for loss are deadlocked for 10th.

Let's talk about Brandon Graham - is he on the verge of having the best season of his career with the #Eagles?@lhenry019 with more:https://t.co/OaAXZY3Cus — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) November 10, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not receive playing time in Kansas City's narrow 33-31 victory over the Panthers … Henne has played in two affairs this season off the bench, connecting on five of his six passes for 30 yards while also posting a one-yard rushing score.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two clashes due to the ailment, logging 10 tackles with one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 8-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Notched one tackle while playing 85 percent of Washington's special teams snaps in its 23-20 loss to the Giants … Hudson has seen the field in all eight games on special teams (none on defense), posting two tackles.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Missed the 5-3 Raiders' 31-26 triumph over the Chargers with an ankle sprain … Hurst has competed in six outings (no starts), racking up 13 tackles, one pass defended, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

Gruden had nothing new to offer on Trent Brown's status. Trayvon Mullen left the game with a tight hamstring, Kolton Miller still trying to come back from an ankle injury, Damon Arnette is close and Gruden "cautiously optimistic" about Arden Key and Mo Hurst being back Sunday. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 9, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five showdowns at left tackle for the 6-2 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started and recorded two tackles in 2-7 Dallas' 24-19 loss to the 8-0 Steelers … Lewis has started seven of the eight tilts he's played in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury) and has registered 27 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had a bye week … Long has started one of the eight affairs he's competed in for 5-3 Los Angeles, tallying four tackles on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 5-3 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a clash this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Received playing time on both offense and special teams in Dallas' 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh, but didn't total any stats … McKeon has competed in six of the Cowboys' nine contests, but has yet to accumulate any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Compiled a career-high four tackles while solely playing special teams in Minnesota's 34-20 victory over the Lions … Metellus has seen action in seven of the 3-5 Vikings' eight games (primarily on special teams), logging seven tackles.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Played 15 snaps before departing 6-2 Seattle's 44-34 loss to 7-2 Buffalo with an ankle sprain, and did not notch any statistics while he was on the field … Mone has participated all eight of the Seahawks' outings (no starts), posting seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety.

Pete Carroll says with DT Bryan Mone having a high-ankle sprain, Damon Harrison could make #Seahawks debut Sunday at Rams. But coach stops short of declaring that.



"Well, he's available. He's ready to go...this is where 'Snacks' would jump up right now." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 9, 2020

Coming off Sunday's loss in Buffalo, #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wasn't ready to rule out Bryan Mone for Week 10 just yet.



But with Mone nursing a "serious" high ankle sprain, all signs point to "Snacks" season arriving in Seattle.https://t.co/ApPnwM9xl7 — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 10, 2020

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Made his season debut in the Raiders' 31-26 win over the Chargers, playing five special teams snaps … Omameh was signed by Las Vegas as a free agent on Sept. 19 and has competed in one showdown this year.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the 3-5 Patriots' thrilling 30-27 triumph over the Jets … Onwenu has started all eight of New England's tilts this season — five on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

Big-hitting Mike Onwenu worth watching again and again https://t.co/63vuJIvAWm via @BostonGlobe — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) November 10, 2020

The rookie right tackle (Mike Onwenu) for New England is terrific. — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) November 10, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland enjoyed a bye this weekend … Peoples-Jones has earned the starting nod in one of the five affairs he's competed in, hauling in three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, with his lone score standing as the game-winner in the Browns' Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … He has also averaged 22.5 yards on 15 kick returns and 6.0 yards on four punt returns.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Put on his best performance of the year in the Giants' 23-20 win over Washington, racking up six tackles, three passes defended, one fumble recovery and an interception he returned six yards with only 2:21 remaining … Peppers has started seven of the eight clashes he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain) and has recorded 43 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, six passes defended and the aforementioned interception he brought back six yards, while also averaging 12.5 yards on six punt returns.

Jabrill Peppers with the CLUTCH int😤

pic.twitter.com/F77kNO0s0I — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2020

Most Passes Defended by Safeties in 2020



Jessie Bates III (CIN) 10

Eric Rowe (MIA) 9

Malcolm Jenkins (NO) 7

Rodney McLeod (PHI) 7

Julian Blackmon (IND) 6

Jabrill Peppers (NYG) 6#NFL #SeizetheDey #FinsUp #Saints #FlyEaglesFly #ForTHeShoe #TogetherBlue — SERC (@SERCenter) November 10, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Earned the starting nod at right guard in the Saints' 38-3 blowout of Tampa Bay … Ruiz has begun four of the seven contests he's participated in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), with his playing time coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Saw the field for a career-high 31 offensive snaps in the Packers' 34-17 win over the 49ers … Runyan has seen action in all eight of 6-2 Green Bay's games, appearing on offense in four of them.

Jon Runyan has the left Guard of the Future written all over him! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ZWPXZm8EMg — ACME ARMY PODCAST (@Acme_Army) November 6, 2020

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Did not see any action in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the 8-1 Chiefs … Schofield has played in five of the 3-6 Panthers' nine outings, starting the first two showdowns at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 tilt against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Was on the field for four defensive plays in Monday night's 30-27 triumph over the Jets, but didn't register any stats … Uche was on the team's injured reserve list with an ankle ailment from Sept. 26-Nov. 1 and missed 3-5 New England's first six affairs as a result, but has played in its last two clashes and has one tackle on the year.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Participated on both defense and special teams in 1-7 Jacksonville's 27-25 loss to the Texans, but didn't tally any stats … Watson has earned the starting nod in one of the eight contests he's competed in and has totaled 16 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Accumulated three tackles in the Jaguars' 27-25 setback against Houston … Wilson has started each of the four games he has played in (missed four with a hamstring injury), compiling 16 tackles, one pass defended and an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to the Texans.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Came off the bench and logged five tackles in the 3-5 Patriots' 30-27 win over the Jets on Monday night … Winovich has started five of the eight outings he's appeared in this season, notching 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Chase Winovich played 67 percent of Patriots defensive snaps last night while also serving as a core special teams player. His 20 special teams snaps (74%) matched only Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 10, 2020

Chase Winovich was back on the field for the Patriots Monday night.

Why he was off it in the first place wasn't something he exactly went into detail about answering.https://t.co/28yzxyRKWC — Eric Rueb (@EricRueb) November 10, 2020

Patriots OLB Chase Winovich said it was great to get back out with the boys after barely playing over the last three games. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 10, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers