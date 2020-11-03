Michigan basketball freshman forward Jace Howard is living out his dream ... and then some. He grew up in a Michigan household, with his dad, Juwan Howard, having been a member of the Fab Five in the early 1990s. Jace hoped to play for the Wolverines one day. That came to fruition, officially, this summer when he arrived on campus as a part of the team after signing his scholarship papers in the spring. "These past couple months, since I arrived in June, have been a dream come true, I have to say," he said. "I’ve always had Michigan in my house from the day I can remember, with seeing Michigan paintings on the wall or old Fab Five photos in bathrooms and stuff like that." But he never thought his dad would be his head coach. Juwan had never coached Jace in a traditional setting before this year, having been a 19-year NBA veteran and an assistant coach for the Miami Heat following his playing days. Jace said there's been times where he's pleasantly surprised at what he's seeing from his old man. “To tell you the truth, he’s a pretty damn good coach,” Jace said. “He has some good insights and he’s a very detailed coach. I never knew some of the stuff he would say, I just step back like, ‘Wow, okay.’ Stuff you’ve never seen before. So it’s been very cool in that aspect to see his basketball mind and learn from his basketball mind.” RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Chaundee Brown Celebrated Waiver With New 'Family' RELATED: Wolverine TV: Chaundee Brown On His Waiver, Culture Fit At Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Jace Howard is playing for his father, Juwan, for the first time in his life. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

Players Jace looked up to from afar are now the ones helping him learn and grow, up close and personal, every day. "Being a fan, I watched them throughout my whole high school career," Howard said. "Seeing players like [senior forward] Isaiah Livers and [senior guard] Eli Brooks now as my teammates — guys I’m going against in practice, guys that are willing to help me and put me under my wing — it’s just been a great experience."