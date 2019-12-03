Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is on the road recruiting and wasn't present on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, allowing his father, Jack Harbaugh, and longtime U-M equipment manager, Jon Falk, to run the segment. They reminisced about Bo Schembechler and recalled memories of him and his matchups with former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes.

Bo Schembechler coached the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 1969-89. (AP Images)

Jack Harbaugh, Reminiscing About Bo and Woody:

"Woody was out there in 1973 when the OSU players came out of the tunnel, and he turned as they sprinted and pulled down our banner and stomped on it. "They went back to the bench and the guys scrambled to get it back up as the Michigan players came out. "In 1975 when Ohio State came back, some of our big linemen guarded the banner and Woody came out first again and allowed them to run through it. "There was a picture the next day of Woody taking a swing at [U-M lineman] Dave Gallagher. "In 1977, we came out for pregame an hour before, and Woody asked where Bo was. We were in that locker room before the game and Bo was told that Woody was disappointed he couldn't find him. "We came out of the tunnel and Bo led them out, and the two ran into each other. Bo tugged on Woody's sleeve, and Woody turned away and didn't give him any recognition. "'You don't remember the old man anymore, do you?' asked Woody. "Bo sobbed in 1978 when Woody was fired, and I think he realized that day the Ohio State/Michigan game would never be the same. "He had lost a great competitor. That game has always been big, but it was a competitive match for the ages when those two squared off."

Jon Falk:

"Jim [Harbaugh] thinks a lot like Bo. We're running a program like Bo ran it, in that it's fair, clean and we're playing hard every game. "I've been here at Michigan for 45 years — 554 games, 400 wins, 147 losses, seven ties and 41 bowl games. "The school has been to 47, so I've only missed six bowl games, though some of those were before I was born."

Jon Falk, Recalling Memories of Bo:

"When I came to Michigan, Bo told me I could live for free at the U-M golf course. It had a kitchen and living room together, a hallway, bedroom, a bathroom and one closet. "My mother and grandmother came up for the first time and I took them to meet Bo — the first thing my mother said was, 'There's a garbage can outside my son's front door. Can you make sure it gets moved?' "Bo said he had been asked to do a lot of things, but moving a garbage can hadn't been one of them. "Bo and I were once walking by a pop machine and he said he didn't have any money, so I gave him a dollar. "A lottery ticket fell out of my bill fold, and Bo said, 'You have the best job in the country and I pay you an honest wage. Why would you need a lottery ticket? "I said, 'The day I hit the lottery, I'm going to say bye, Bo, I'm not working here anymore.' "He laughed and told me to make sure I had all six numbers."

Jon Falk, Discussing Michigan and Ohio State: