During his press conference in the aftermath of Michigan’s 56-27 loss to archrival Ohio State on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh was asked whether the biggest difference between the Wolverines and Buckeyes is a talent gap, a coaching gap or a preparation gap. Harbaugh’s response (“I’ll answer your questions, not your insults”) went viral immediately and became a national talking point.

Harbaugh should not be expected to answer that question honestly—at least not on the record.

However, that does not mean it is an unfair question. Ohio State has beaten Michigan eight straight times—its longest winning streak in the rivalry—and 15 of the last 16 meetings. More concerning for Michigan, the results are worsening because Ohio State’s combined scoring margin of plus-52 points in 2018 and 2019 is the most by a team in a two-game stretch of this rivalry since 1961-62.

Even though Harbaugh will not say it, the truth is that there is not a gap in just one of these areas between Michigan and Ohio State but in all three of these areas: talent, coaching and preparation.

But one is more concerning than the others.