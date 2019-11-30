The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost to Ohio State today at The Big House, 56-27.

Michigan's offense came out on fire this afternoon, advancing 75 yards in seven plays before concluding its opening series with a 22-yard touchdown run from freshman wideout Giles Jackson on a reverse.

Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed the extra point, however, giving U-M a 6-0 lead at 11:38 of the first quarter.

It didn't take Ohio State long to answer with a score of its own, with junior running back J.K. Dobbins finding the end zone from five yards out at 8:50 of the opening frame, giving his club a 7-6 lead.

OSU lengthened its edge to 14-6 when sophomore quarterback Justin Fields hit sophomore receiver Chris Olave on a deep 57-yard touchdown pass at 1:27 of the game's initial quarter, as senior safety Josh Metellus trailed on the play.

The Maize and Blue responded beautifully, however, mounting a 75-yard series that was capped off with senior quarterback Shea Patterson hitting a wide open junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 25-yard touchdown pass that made the score 14-13 with 19 seconds left in the opening stanza.

Michigan's defense couldn't slow down OSU, as Dobbins scored his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon at 10:12 of the second quarter, increasing OSU's advantage to 21-13.

The Wolverine offense then advanced all the way down to the Buckeye 16-yard line, but a Patterson fumble was recovered by fifth-year senior defensive tackle Robert Landers, killing the Maize and Blue's drive.

Ohio State capitalized off the turnover, taking the ball 84 yards in nine plays before Dobbins found the end zone for the third time (from five yards out) to put OSU up 28-13 with 3:15 remaining before halftime.

Peoples-Jones dropped a perfectly thrown pass from Patterson on Michigan's final possession before halftime, and the Wolverines were forced to settle for a field goal from Nordin with 19 seconds left before the break.

Nordin's 23-yarder trimmed the Buckeyes' lead to 28-16, and that's where the score stood at halftime.