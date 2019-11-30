Michigan Falls To Ohio State, 56-27
The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost to Ohio State today at The Big House, 56-27.
Here's how the entire game unfolded:
First Half
Michigan's offense came out on fire this afternoon, advancing 75 yards in seven plays before concluding its opening series with a 22-yard touchdown run from freshman wideout Giles Jackson on a reverse.
Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed the extra point, however, giving U-M a 6-0 lead at 11:38 of the first quarter.
It didn't take Ohio State long to answer with a score of its own, with junior running back J.K. Dobbins finding the end zone from five yards out at 8:50 of the opening frame, giving his club a 7-6 lead.
OSU lengthened its edge to 14-6 when sophomore quarterback Justin Fields hit sophomore receiver Chris Olave on a deep 57-yard touchdown pass at 1:27 of the game's initial quarter, as senior safety Josh Metellus trailed on the play.
The Maize and Blue responded beautifully, however, mounting a 75-yard series that was capped off with senior quarterback Shea Patterson hitting a wide open junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 25-yard touchdown pass that made the score 14-13 with 19 seconds left in the opening stanza.
Michigan's defense couldn't slow down OSU, as Dobbins scored his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon at 10:12 of the second quarter, increasing OSU's advantage to 21-13.
The Wolverine offense then advanced all the way down to the Buckeye 16-yard line, but a Patterson fumble was recovered by fifth-year senior defensive tackle Robert Landers, killing the Maize and Blue's drive.
Ohio State capitalized off the turnover, taking the ball 84 yards in nine plays before Dobbins found the end zone for the third time (from five yards out) to put OSU up 28-13 with 3:15 remaining before halftime.
Peoples-Jones dropped a perfectly thrown pass from Patterson on Michigan's final possession before halftime, and the Wolverines were forced to settle for a field goal from Nordin with 19 seconds left before the break.
Nordin's 23-yarder trimmed the Buckeyes' lead to 28-16, and that's where the score stood at halftime.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Second Half
Ohio State's offense picked up right where it left off, putting together a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Fields finding fifth-year senior receiver K.J. Hill for a six-yard touchdown pass at 11:18 of the third, pushing the lead to 35-16.
The Buckeyes really broke the game open when Fields hit freshman wideout Garrett Wilson on a 30-yard touchdown with 3:46 left in the third quarter, making the score 42-16.
Nordin added a 45-yard field goal at 2:33 of the third, following a punt that Wilson had muffed and redshirt sophomore wideout Jake McCurry recovered. McCurry originally took it to the end zone, but rules state that muffed punts aren't allowed to be advanced.
OSU's offense went three-and-out, and the Maize and Blue found the end zone with redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins from two yards out at 14:23 of the fourth quarter, and Haskins' ensuing two-point conversion run made it 42-27.
The Wolverines' offense was stopped on a fourth-and-one play at its own 28-yard line on its next drive, and OSU took advantage with a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Austin Mack at 10:11 of the fourth, extending its lead to 49-27.
A 33-yard touchdown run by Dobbins with 6:30 left ballooned the score to 56-27, giving the junior four touchdowns and 211 yards at that juncture.
Patterson's second turnover of the day occurred with 5:18 remaining when junior cornerback Amir Riep picked him off and returned it to the 50-yard line, though OSU's offense punted with 3:05 left.
The Buckeyes' offense ran out the clock on its final series of the game, securing the 56-27 win.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook