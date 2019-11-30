TheWolverine

Pregame Observations From The Press Box Prior To The Game
Here's what we're seeing from the press box prior to the Michigan Wolverines' football game today with Ohio State.
11:53 AM — The parents of the seniors are now being honored while walking out onto the field, though the players themselves no longer come out with them.
.@umichband is ready to #BeatOSU. 😤 pic.twitter.com/3RRBJ6g5r9— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 30, 2019
11:44 AM — Brad Hawkins expected to play only in an emergency today.
11:30 AM — Ohio State redshirt sophomore cornerback Shaun Wade is warming up. He had been viewed as questionable.
11:05 AM — Both teams are warming up on the field, and the Michigan players are once again wearing their pregame hoods (making it impossible to read their numbers).
Ohio State, meanwhile, is wearing its traditional gray pants and helmets, with white tops and red numbering.
11:04 AM — All cloudy skies here at The Big House, but there is little to no chance of precipitation during The Gane,
