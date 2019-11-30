The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 30
Michigan on TV
What: Ohio State @ Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Tweets of the day
ICYMI: Michigan knocked off their 2nd Top 10 team in 2 days to take home the Battle 4 Atlantis title 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z2yr2dNWNJ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 30, 2019
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2019
The Wolverines win the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis behind double-doubles from @JonTeske and @Xaviersimpson3!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/H2EztuCOy7
Complete recap:#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/fsUedP7FtA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2019
Business Trip ✔️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2019
🏆 ✔️
Jon Teske (All-Tourney & MVP) ✔️
Isaiah Livers (All-Tourney) ✔️#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/XI17lq7lTi
Juwan Howard had @umichbball HYPED after the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship! 🔥pic.twitter.com/JLuRAmThlC— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 29, 2019
THIS IS THE GAME.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2019
BEAT OHIO STATE. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/WmsYBdHEEO
RT IF YOU ARE AMPED FOR TOMORROW. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/Mx02zzmmET— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 30, 2019
This will be the 116th meeting between Michigan and Ohio State, and the Wolverines have an 58-51-6 advantage in the all-time series.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 29, 2019
GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/30NnWNURsN#BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/VdCzqeyzT1
Hey 〽️ Nation ... 🎤 SING 🎤 it with us!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mxxmJhusqo— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 29, 2019
Isaiah Livers is one of the most improved players in the country.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 29, 2019
Zavier Simpson is one of the best point guards in the country.
And Michigan is one of the best teams in the country.
Wolverines win the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Will go from unranked to the Top 5 on Monday.
Expect @umichbball of @B1GMBBall to shoot into the top 10-15 after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis today. Caught up with Isaiah Livers post game: https://t.co/B8hvqMFmK5— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 30, 2019
Juwan Howard & Michigan Basketball are the hottest story in college hoops. Back to back Top 10 victories & the chance to play the #1 team in the country in 96 hours.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) November 29, 2019
Champs. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UfAV0Wk2ne— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 29, 2019
THE GAME— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) November 30, 2019
If this doesn’t give you chills, you don’t have a pulse!
LISTEN to the official @UMichFootball 📻 network scene setter 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/J2hTYxGUsN
Early-season success isn’t new for Michigan. Here’s how some of the other top programs stack up in November record over the last three seasons:— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) November 30, 2019
Michigan: 20-2
Virginia: 21-0
Duke: 22-2
Kentucky: 18-3
North Carolina: 18-4
Villanova: 17-4
Michigan State: 17-5
Louisville: 15-3
😎 @JuwanHoward #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vH0KLEXNq8— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 30, 2019
Me Sunday through Friday, 8 pm:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 30, 2019
Don't get too excited. Don't get too excited. Don't get too excited. Don't get too excited. Don't get too excited. Don't get too excited.
Me now: pic.twitter.com/CE3zR6F8yW
We were there in heart and spirit! Great win, let’s keep it going! 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) November 30, 2019
Tommorow, what ever you got, and those that came before you.😤— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) November 30, 2019
Take it and leave it ALL on the field at #TheBigHouse YOUR Built for this! #TheGame#goblue〽️ !!!! pic.twitter.com/NB9dJNX2XA
“The Victors” blasting at the @Patriots practice today. 〽️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 29, 2019
I guess @TomBrady and @Wino got the aux cord. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QNMXR1955Y
In today’s post-game press conference, Isaiah Livers said he used to play as Juwan Howard in NBA 2K while he was on the Houston Rockets.— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) November 29, 2019
YOU need to get a discount on your subscription and get free gear while you’re at it!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 29, 2019
Details —> https://t.co/tkyHQDmwhM pic.twitter.com/chwNdApNc9
Michigan basketball is sick!— Stephen Glover (@theduffman11) November 29, 2019
On the ice in Madison #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/oBhPxROnSt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 29, 2019
Ann Arbor this weekend🤩 #goblue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/hu70fLDHAF— Bryce Steele (@bryce_steele1) November 29, 2019
📍〽️#GoBlue— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) November 30, 2019
Ann Arbor this weekend〽️ 🤩#GoBlue— Tywone Malone (@TywoneMalone) November 30, 2019
Final!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 30, 2019
Senior Katarina Glavinc gets the kill to give the the Wolverines the senior night W!
Senior @sydwett_15 with 20! kills!! #goblue pic.twitter.com/riUYn3Sn7K
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Hammers Gonzaga, Wins Battle 4 Atlantis
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's Championship Game win Over Gonzaga
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: What We're Hearing About U-M's Team Heading Into The Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Ohio State at Michigan
• Molly Geary, SportsIllustrated: Michigan Announces Itself Under Juwan Howard by Winning Loaded Battle 4 Atlantis
---
