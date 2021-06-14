Jackson State Transfer WR Daylen Baldwin Commits To Michigan Football
Michigan Wolverines football has a new wide receiver.
Jackson State transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin pledged to the Maize and Blue Monday afternoon. Baldwin, the SWAC's Newcomer of the Year this spring, took a visit to Michigan and worked out in front of the coaching staff last Friday, the day the Wolverines offered him a scholarship.
A Detroit-area native, Baldwin is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, which also extended an offer late last week.
Baldwin began his collegiate career at Morgan State, before he transferred to Jackson State in 2019. He caught 16 passes for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2017, and racked up 14 receptions for 152 yards and one score as a sophomore in 2018.
At Jackson State, Baldwin was the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading receiver during the 2021 spring season, racking up 540 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 catches in just six contests playing for head coach Deion Sanders and Co.
At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he flashed his speed and became a downfield threat, racking up over 130 receiving yards in two different games and scoring a touchdown in every tilt except one while earning first-team All-SWAC honors.
Baldwin is the eighth scholarship receiver for Michigan, and is one of two with collegiate experience who stands taller than 6-foot, joining sophomore Cornelius Johnson, who is also 6-3.
It's been a long journey for Baldwin, but he's finally coming home to the state of Michigan to play for the Wolverines.
“He’s just a very hard worker," his high school head coach at Waterford (Mich.) Mott, Chris Fahr, told TheWolverine.com. “He wasn’t always a 6-3, chiseled 200-some pounder. That just comes with sweat equity. He’s a very coachable kid, loves football, and he just made some great plays when they needed to be made.
"That goes back to his whole story. Even if things might not go his way in the beginning, he’ll stay on track and keep going. He very rarely had bad days. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen him wake up on the wrong side of the bed … great smile, always happy to be coming to football, to be doing football stuff.”
Fahr is excited to see what Baldwin will do at an even higher level of college football.
“He has very good hands, strong hands, is a willing blocker,” Fahr said. “He’s just an all-around, great football player. He’s really turned himself into a very special player.”
Watch for more on this commitment at TheWolverine.com in the hours and days to come.
