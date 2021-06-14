Jackson State Transfer WR Daylen Baldwin Commits To Michigan Football

Michigan Wolverines football has a new wide receiver. Jackson State transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin pledged to the Maize and Blue Monday afternoon. Baldwin, the SWAC's Newcomer of the Year this spring, took a visit to Michigan and worked out in front of the coaching staff last Friday, the day the Wolverines offered him a scholarship. A Detroit-area native, Baldwin is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, which also extended an offer late last week.

Former Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin committed to Michigan Monday afternoon. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Baldwin began his collegiate career at Morgan State, before he transferred to Jackson State in 2019. He caught 16 passes for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2017, and racked up 14 receptions for 152 yards and one score as a sophomore in 2018. At Jackson State, Baldwin was the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading receiver during the 2021 spring season, racking up 540 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 catches in just six contests playing for head coach Deion Sanders and Co. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he flashed his speed and became a downfield threat, racking up over 130 receiving yards in two different games and scoring a touchdown in every tilt except one while earning first-team All-SWAC honors.