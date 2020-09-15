On Sept. 14, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com tabbed former Michigan Wolverines baseball star and current San Diego Padres utility infielder Jake Cronenworth as not only the best rookie in the National League, but in all of Major League Baseball. "Cronenworth has been a staple in San Diego’s lineup this season thanks to his consistent left-handed bat and defensive versatility," Rosenbaum wrote. "The 26-year-old is batting .323/.385/.549 through 42 games and ranks third among all rookies in runs scored (24), hits (43) and total bases (73), as well as fourth in average even though he’s batted .219 (.618 OPS) in 11 games this month [all of these statistics are prior to action on Sept. 14]. "Cronenworth’s defense at second base also has been excellent, as he respectively ranks fourth and sixth in the Majors in Outs Above Average (5) and Runs Prevented (4)."

It's also worth noting that on Sept. 11, Baseball America released its list of the top three rookies in each league, and unsurprisingly placed Cronenworth as the top frosh in the National League.

ROOKIE RANKINGS.



American League



1. Kyle Lewis

2. Luis Robert

3. Cristian Javier



National League



1. Jake Cronenworth

2. Dustin May

3. Andres Gimenez



Full breakdown: https://t.co/lGqvjqlV4Z pic.twitter.com/TkN1jUPgln — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 11, 2020

The St. Clair, Mich., native is hitting .328 on the year with four homers, 20 RBI, a .388 on-base percentage and a .950 OPS for the 32-17 Padres. What's perhaps most striking about Baseball America's rookie rankings above is how inferior New York Mets shortstop Andres Gimenez's — the second-rated rookie hitter in the NL — statistics are to those of Cronenworth's. Gimenez is hitting .284 with just two home runs, 10 RBI, a .337 on-base percentage and a .758 OPS. Again, Cronenworth will still have plenty of competition for the Rookie of the Year Award from NL pitchers — most notably in the forms of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dustin May (2.81 ERA in 41.2 innings) and Tony Gonsolin (1.57 ERA in 28.2 innings), the Miami Marlins' Sixto Sanchez (1.69 ERA in 32 innings) and the St. Louis Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim (0.63 ERA in 28.2 innings) — but has been far and away the best rookie hitter in the league

RP James Bourque, Washington Nationals (Played at U-M from 2012-14)

Owns a 0.00 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in three innings and four appearances out of the 17-28 Nationals' bullpen … Has spent the majority of the season at the club's alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va., but was recalled on Sept. 7 … Picked up his first career win on Sept. 11 against the Braves, throwing one scoreless inning. "James Bourque was the last Nationals pitcher on the mound," Todd Dybas of NBC Sports Washington wrote after the 8-7 victory over Atlanta. "A bases-loaded double play closed the 12th. "[Nationals outfielder Michael] Taylor’s hit provided Bourque with the first win of his major-league career."

Congrats to James Bourque on earning his first career #CurlyW last night.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/nQD33oKxij — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 12, 2020

INF Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (2013-15)

Hitting .328 with four home runs, 20 RBI, a .388 on-base percentage and a .950 OPS … His 14 doubles, three triples, .328 average and .388 on-base percentage all lead the team (among players who have played in at least two games this season) … Cronenworth has been steadily productive during San Diego's eight-game winning streak, recording at least one hit in four of the Padres' last five games … At 32-17, San Diego is tied with the Chicago White Sox for the second-best record in the Majors (the Dodgers' 33-15 mark is the best).

Did you know Jake Cronenworth's OPS is nearly 100 points higher than Luis Robert's?



And while La Pantera is No. 1 overall in Outs Above Average on defense, did you know that Cronenworth is tied for 3rd?



Here's our ranking of MLB's Top 10 rookies of 2020: https://t.co/klLhU8azj3 pic.twitter.com/zwEVWhclR6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 14, 2020

Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Cronenworth got the better of a three-time Cy Young Award winner on this one. pic.twitter.com/te1WHHHYFq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 15, 2020

Big Brain Play of the Week 🧠▶️



NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Cronenworth doing the little things. Saves a leadoff double from happening in a tight game. #BackUp | #BigBrainPlay pic.twitter.com/uepMTpQaUB — Major League University (@MajorUniversity) September 12, 2020

SP Rich Hill, Minnesota Twins (2000-02)

Compiled a 3.81 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP in six starts and 26 innings for the 30-19 Twins … Has given up more than two earned runs in just one of his six starts … Also spent time on the injured list with shoulder fatigue earlier this year. "Hill (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five earnings to earn the win Saturday against Cleveland," the RotoWire Staff at CBS Sports wrote following his most recent start — an 8-4 Minnesota win over the Indians — on Sept. 12. "Hill held Cleveland scoreless in four of the five innings he pitched, the only blemish coming in the fourth frame. He struck out a season-best seven batters, and he worked five innings for his second consecutive start. "Hill's results were a bit uneven early on, but he has now allowed only four runs across his last 10 innings -- striking out 12 and walking only two. He'll look to keep things going in his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Friday against the Cubs."

Rich Hill has one of the best follow-throughs of any pitcher in baseball. The curveball ain’t too shabby, either. #MNTwins (via pitchersnation/IG) pic.twitter.com/Qr3U7WvE50 — Matt Musico (@mmusico8) September 13, 2020

Rich Hill knew Tommy John surgery at age 40 would end his career, so he had alternative surgery in the hopes of making one last playoff run with the #MNTwins.@DanHayesMLB with a great look at Hill's long road back and his fight to make an impact in 2020. https://t.co/iUSb9Z16zo — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 11, 2020

OF Ryan LaMarre, Free Agent (2008-11)

Signed to a minor league contract by the 28-20 Cubs on July 24, but was never called up to the Majors this season … Chicago released him on Sept. 10, making him a free agent.

SP Clayton Richard, Chicago White Sox (2005)