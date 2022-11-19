Jake Moody breaks records, "legendary status" says Harbaugh
It was far from a perfect win for the Michigan Wolverines vs Illinois, but one man was perfect on the day, kicker Jake Moody. Moody put a bow on his last game in Michigan Stadium with a game-winning FG from 34 yards away, his fourth field goal of the day.
All four of his field goals came in the second half and were the key to the Michigan victory. With the offense struggling, Harbaugh chose to lean on his Lou Groza Award-winning kicker and his #1 ranked defense late in the 4th quarter. Both came up huge, and the Wolverines walked away with a 19-17 victory.
The four field goals brought Moody's season total up to 25, tying him with Remy Hamilton for most field goals made in a single season at Michigan. The game-winning field goal was also the 65th of his career, passing Garrett Rivas for most field goals in a career.
After the game, Harbaugh was all smiles talking about his kicker, "I mean, know if any of us quite comprehend what that feeling is like that he experienced today," Harbaugh said. "When he came into the locker room, every guy was chanting his name."
At this point there really isn't a debate, Moody is the best to ever do it at Michigan. Legendary status confirmed.
