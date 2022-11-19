It was far from a perfect win for the Michigan Wolverines vs Illinois, but one man was perfect on the day, kicker Jake Moody. Moody put a bow on his last game in Michigan Stadium with a game-winning FG from 34 yards away, his fourth field goal of the day. All four of his field goals came in the second half and were the key to the Michigan victory. With the offense struggling, Harbaugh chose to lean on his Lou Groza Award-winning kicker and his #1 ranked defense late in the 4th quarter. Both came up huge, and the Wolverines walked away with a 19-17 victory.

Been watching Michigan football since I was a kid, pretty decent historian for Michigan football. I am nominating him for legendary status. — Jim Harbaugh