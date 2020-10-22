Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield declared for the NFL Draft once the season was postponed back in August, before opting back in in after the Big Ten reversed course in September. Because Mayfield was signed with an agent, he had to go through the "wild process" of regaining his eligibility. He's now squared away, and he and his teammates are ready for the opener on Saturday night at Minnesota. "It’s definitely been a long time coming," he said on the In The Trenches podcast with host and former U-M All-American Jon Jansen. "It feels like forever ago when we played against Alabama [in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1]. Everybody on the team is just so excited and so amped to finally be able to go against somebody else other than ourselves. It just feels right again. "I know not everything is back the way it was, but there’s so much excitement running through our locker room and meeting rooms. You can really see a team that’s very hungry, very amped to finally get back into the swing of things. "It’s remarkable how strong this team has come together and how close everybody is now. It’s just really exciting for me and I can’t wait to get out there Saturday." RELATED: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Minnesota RELATED: News & Views: Vince Gray's Time, Emerging D-Linemen, Andrew Vastardis' Rise

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is geared up for Saturday night. (AP Images)

Last year, Mayfield was the youngster on a line that had four players who are now on NFL rosters in Ben Bredeson, Michael Onwenu, Cesar Ruiz and Jon Runyan. Now, he's the lone returning starter and the one giving others tips on how to be successful up front. "It’s definitely different from last year," Mayfield explained. "I learned so much from Mike, Cesar, Ben and Jon. They really set the example of how to carry yourself as an older guy and how to bring young guys along. So I learned so much from them, and I can’t thank them enough for the way they brought me along. "But it’s definitely different. I’m really excited to see on Saturday the amount of work that each guy has put in and all the time they waited for this exact moment. [Fifth-year senior center Andrew] Vastardis, [redshirt junior left guard] Chuck [Filiaga] and [redshirt junior right guard Andrew] Stueber have been waiting a long time for this. [Redshirt sophomore left tackle] Ryan [Hayes], he got to play last year, but I know he’s super amped for this opportunity and I know all five of us, we’re biting at the bit over here to get back and finally play as a unit. So I cannot wait for Saturday; it’s going to be really exciting."