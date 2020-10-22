Michigan Wolverines football players joined reporters via Zoom throughout the week to preview Minnesota, talk about their expectations for the 2020 season and more.

NEWS: Michigan redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray will be tasked with leading the cornerbacks in slowing down elite Minnesota junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman on Saturday night.

REDSHIRT JUNIOR LINEBACKER JOSH ROSS: "He’s been doing everything the right way, covering so well. I’m just so excited to see him take on this challenge against Minnesota and the great receiver that they have."

SENIOR SAFETY BRAD HAWKINS: "Look out for him on Saturday. It’ll be his task [to slow Bateman down]. I know he’ll compete and come out on top because I believe in him. He’s ready for this battle.”

VIEWS: Following the opt-out of senior corner Ambry Thomas, there's been major questions as to who will emerge opposite of Gray. Redshirt sophomore Gemon Green and redshirt freshmen DJ Turner and Jalen Perry are all options and will need to prove themselves. But perhaps even more important than which of those three (four, if you include redshirt sophomore Sammy Faustin, who recently converted from safety) emerge at that spot, is whether or not Gray is ready to become a No. 1, lockdown corner. That question is even more heightened considering the Wolverines are facing a great passing attack that features Bateman, the Big Ten's reigning Wide Receiver of the Year.

There's optimism that he rises to the occasion this year, after taking 525 snaps a year ago and becoming solid in both coverage and run support. On top of that, defensive coordinator Don Brown has called him the "unquestioned leader" of the room, and more Wolverines have lauded the strides he's made as well.

"Vince has made big third downs stops in practice and is a leader in the corner room as an older guy with experience," Hawkins said. "He’s been out there in battles and wars. Vince has shown a lot of poise and everything is coming together for him."

But will he be able to do it in a new role, on the big stage?

