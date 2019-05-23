In recent years, the Fab Five haven’t all been on the same page.

Former Michigan stars Jalen Rose and Chris Webber have had issues with each other and were not on good terms.

The hiring of Juwan Howard might do a lot to repair that feud.

“It squashes any drama or any beef because we’re not going to bring that to Ann Arbor’s campus with Juwan Howard as our head coach," Rose said Thursday morning on ESPN's "Get Up." "The one thing that we both know is his success turning around the University of Michigan is first and foremost about him and about the players that he’s going to influence. Then it’s about us being there to support him, not being drama, not being splintered, not giving any indication of dysfunction.”

Rose said that Howard returning to Michigan will help smooth over the damage that has lingered for many years. Rose went on to say that he and Webber will reunite.

It’s a new day for Michigan basketball with Howard as the new head coach.

“Anytime you grow up for public consumption, people have gotten a chance to see us at our highest of highs and our lowest of lows,” Rose said. “They’ve seen some discord. I’ve just got to acknowledge this on national television, those days are over. Not seeing eye-to-eye, there will not be any disrespect to the program. There will not be any side shows, there will not be any friction among the Fab 5. We’re all about to come together like Voltron and make sure we do what we got to do to put us on back on top of the map.”