With Michigan in the midst of a coaching search, Jon Jansen began his “In the Trenches” podcast by talking with Brian Bush about John Beilein and where the Wolverines go from here.

Bush did play-by-play for many of Michigan’s games this past season and had an up-close view of Beilein’s work.

The news he was leaving for the Cleveland Cavaliers was surprising to him.

“I was shocked,” Bush said. “It was something I didn’t expect. It was something that obviously bums you out because [you go] ‘You’re going to lose Ignas Brazdeikis probably, Jordan Poole, Charles Matthews, but John Beilein will figure it out.

“He was kind of the program. He was Michigan men’s basketball … He really is what you want in a representative of your program. He was a really good human being and someone that just likes challenges. I would argue that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be the biggest challenge in the NBA.”

With Beilein off to the NBA, Bush knows the challenge that awaits the program in attempting to replace Beilein.

“It’s really Warde Manuel’s biggest test as athletics director in terms of personnel,” Bush said. “These are the moments you prepare for. You are ready for this.”

In the midst of the job search, Bush discussed how the information that pops up about the different potential candidates isn’t always accurate. He knows that fans want to know who is the next head coach.

“Obviously when something like this takes place, you want to know what the resolution, what the reaction to the action is,” he noted. “But for all the rumors that are swirling and are out there, keep in mind, who in the heck had John Beilein going to the Cleveland Cavaliers nine days ago. It was not reported at all.”

Although the identity of Michigan’s next head coach is still up in the air, Bush believes Beilein has put Michigan on another level.

“You think about the difference in the coaching search and the atmosphere around it when John Beilein was hired versus now,” Bush said. “The expectations have changed. The norm has changed at the University of Michigan for men’s basketball and that’s great. Michigan fans should expect somebody as great, as honorable and as productive as John Beilein.”

Whoever becomes the next head coach, Bush had a warning of caution for Michigan fans.

“It was [around] three seasons ago that people were saying John Beilein’s not cutting it. We need to get rid of him. Next season no matter what, even if all the players come back and Michigan gets its top choice on its radar, it’s not an easy thing to transition. So, whoever is that coach that replaces Beilein, it’s going to be difficult to replace a coach who is one of three to lead his team to the Sweet 16 in three straight seasons.”