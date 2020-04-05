“I’ll give some background on the situation Jean-Mary came into when he first arrived; the 2016 season was USF’s breakout year with [quarterback] Quinton Flowers and a really good offense, though their defense was terrible.

“Tom Allen — who is now the head coach at Indiana — had been their defensive coordinator in 2015, but left the following January. USF was going to have to quickly find a new coordinator in January with recruiting right around the corner, so [then-head coach] Willie Taggart decided to stay in house and promoted Raymond Woodie.

“That did not go well and their defense was horrendous under him. The Temple game that year [a 46-30 loss] basically kept them out of the conference championship, and Charlie Strong came in the following season in 2017 and brought in Jean-Mary to be the defensive coordinator with essentially the same group of players.