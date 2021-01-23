Bellamy led his Lakers squad to the Division 1 state title today with a 41-0 beatdown of Davison, and played wide receiver for the Maize and Blue from 1999-02. He has been West Bloomfield's head coach since 2010.

As first reported by TheWolverine in yesterday's INSIDE THE FORT, PART II , the Michigan Wolverines' football program will be bringing West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy onto its staff.

It's also worth noting that Bellamy is/was the head coach of Michigan four-star running back signee Donovan Edwards, who will be a freshman on the team this upcoming fall.

Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy tweeted the former Lakers' head man is being hired "in place of" departing U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner. TheWolverine's Chris Balas clarified, however, that Bellamy will not be coaching the Maize and Blue's offensive line at Michigan.

We have also confirmed that duty will now belong to tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, who will handle the offensive line responsibilities and has been awarded the title of co-offensive coordinator.

